Summit Hotel Properties Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results as RevPAR growth in our diversified portfolio of well-located hotels exceeded both the Smith Travel Research Upscale and Total U.S. growth rates by 150 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively, for the full year 2019. We once again gained significant market share during the year as our RevPAR index increased by 170 basis points driven, in part, by the success of several creative revenue management strategies and a continued commitment to investing capital across our portfolio," said Dan Hansen, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We had an extremely active year executing on several opportunistic transactions that we believe will create long-term shareholder value, including selling ten hotels at attractive valuations. That capital was recycled into the acquisition of five high-quality hotels through our newly established joint venture with GIC, which will enhance our overall return on investment and provides us a unique vehicle for opportunistic external growth," commented Mr. Hansen.

Full Year 2019 Summary

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased 4.5 percent to $67.8 million , or $0.65 per diluted share, compared with $71.0 million , or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased 4.5 percent to , or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 1.0 percent to $127.82 from the same period in 2018. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") increased 0.5 percent to $161.96 compared to the same period in 2018 and pro forma occupancy increased 0.5 percent to 78.9 percent.

Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 1.0 percent to from the same period in 2018. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") increased 0.5 percent to compared to the same period in 2018 and pro forma occupancy increased 0.5 percent to 78.9 percent. Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR increased 1.1 percent to $124.21 from the same period in 2018. Same-store ADR increased 0.5 percent to $158.57 compared to the same period in 2018 and occupancy increased 0.6 percent to 78.3 percent.

Same-store RevPAR increased 1.1 percent to from the same period in 2018. Same-store ADR increased 0.5 percent to compared to the same period in 2018 and occupancy increased 0.6 percent to 78.3 percent. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $215.4 million , a decrease of 0.3 percent from the same period in 2018. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 78 basis points to 37.6 percent from 38.4 percent in the same period of 2018.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA was , a decrease of 0.3 percent from the same period in 2018. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 78 basis points to 37.6 percent from 38.4 percent in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re decreased 5.7 percent to $185.3 million from $196.5 million in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.7 percent to from in the same period of 2018. Adjusted FFO: AFFO decreased 7.5 percent to $130.4 million , or $1.25 per diluted share, from $141.0 million , or $1.35 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

AFFO decreased 7.5 percent to , or per diluted share, from , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. Acquisitions: The Company acquired five hotels containing 798 guestrooms and two vacant parcels of land through its joint venture with GIC for an aggregate purchase price of $276.9 million .

The Company acquired five hotels containing 798 guestrooms and two vacant parcels of land through its joint venture with GIC for an aggregate purchase price of . Dispositions: The Company sold 10 hotels containing 1,170 guestrooms for an aggregate gross sales price of $168.4 million . The 10 properties were sold at an average trailing twelve month capitalization rate of 6.7 percent including estimated foregone capital expenditures and resulted in the realization of an aggregate net gain on sale of $45.6 million .

The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)



Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,532

$ 2,047

$ 67,772

$ 70,973 Net income per diluted share $ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ 0.65

$ 0.68 Total revenues $ 133,781

$ 132,509

$ 549,348

$ 567,270 EBITDAre (1) $ 42,129

$ 43,839

$ 181,148

$ 192,533 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 40,917

$ 45,015

$ 185,263

$ 196,480 FFO (1) $ 25,936

$ 29,522

$ 122,491

$ 131,324 Adjusted FFO (1) $ 26,974

$ 31,289

$ 130,356

$ 140,989 FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ 0.25

$ 0.28

$ 1.17

$ 1.26 Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ 0.26

$ 0.30

$ 1.25

$ 1.35















Pro Forma (3)













RevPAR $ 117.85

$ 118.03

$ 127.82

$ 126.52 RevPAR Growth -0.2%





1.0%



Hotel EBITDA $ 46,369

$ 49,283

$ 215,372

$ 215,931 Hotel EBITDA margin 34.7%

36.9%

37.6%

38.4% Hotel EBITDA margin growth -218 bps





-78 bps









(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



(2) Amounts are based on 104,385,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,143,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively, and 104,363,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,315,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The Company includes the outstanding common units of limited partnership interests ("OP Units") in Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company in the determination of weighted average diluted common shares and units because the OP Units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(3) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2018, which includes periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $5.5 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with $2.0 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased to , or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR decreased 0.2 percent to $117.85 from the same period in 2018. Pro forma ADR declined 1.2 percent to $155.30 from the same period in 2018 and pro forma occupancy increased 1.1 percent to 75.9 percent.

Pro forma RevPAR decreased 0.2 percent to from the same period in 2018. Pro forma ADR declined 1.2 percent to from the same period in 2018 and pro forma occupancy increased 1.1 percent to 75.9 percent. Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR increased 0.3 percent to $115.21 from the same period in 2018. Same-store ADR decreased 1.3 percent to $152.53 compared to the same period in 2018 and same-store occupancy increased 1.6 percent to 75.5 percent.

Same-store RevPAR increased 0.3 percent to from the same period in 2018. Same-store ADR decreased 1.3 percent to compared to the same period in 2018 and same-store occupancy increased 1.6 percent to 75.5 percent. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $46.4 million , a decrease of 5.9 percent from the same period in 2018. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 218 basis points to 34.7 percent from 36.9 percent in the same period of 2018.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA was , a decrease of 5.9 percent from the same period in 2018. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 218 basis points to 34.7 percent from 36.9 percent in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re decreased 9.1 percent to $40.9 million from $45.0 million in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.1 percent to from in the same period of 2018. Adjusted FFO: AFFO decreased 13.8 percent to $27.0 million , or $0.26 per diluted share, from $31.3 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

AFFO decreased 13.8 percent to , or per diluted share, from , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. Acquisitions: The Company acquired four hotels located on the west coast through its joint venture with GIC for an aggregate purchase price of $249 million .

The Company acquired four hotels located on the west coast through its joint venture with GIC for an aggregate purchase price of . Dispositions: The Company completed the disposition of two hotels located in Birmingham, AL for $21.8 million . The two properties were sold at an average trailing twelve month capitalization rate of 5.3 percent including estimated foregone capital improvements and resulted in the realization of an aggregate net gain on sale of $4.9 million

2019 Transaction Activity

Acquisitions

During 2019, the Company acquired five hotels containing 798 guestrooms and two adjacent land parcels for an aggregate purchase price of $276.9 million, all through its joint venture with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

88-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne

258-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/RiverPlace

169-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North

161-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Jose/Milpitas

122-guestroom Residence Inn Portland Hillsboro

Acquired in August 2019, the 88-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites located in Silverthorne, Colorado is ideally situated near popular ski destinations including Keystone, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Arapahoe Basin, the hotel benefits from strong, year-round leisure demand and a local corporate base. The Company also acquired four hotels located on the west coast for $249 million in October 2019. The portfolio of four hotels is located in three high-growth markets and includes the 258-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/RiverPlace, the 169-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North, the 161-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Jose/Milpitas, and the 122-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Hillsboro. Over the next three years, the Company expects to invest approximately $24 million of capital, $12 million on a pro rata basis, into the hotels on behalf of the joint venture.

The hotels acquired in 2019 had an average RevPAR of $159 in 2019, which represents a 25% premium over the Company's pro forma portfolio average RevPAR, and hotel EBITDA margin of 47.5 percent, which was 990 basis points higher than the pro forma portfolio average for the same period.

Dispositions

During 2019, the Company also sold 10 hotels containing 1,170 guestrooms in various markets for an aggregate gross sales price of $168.4 million. The aggregate gross sales price, plus estimated foregone capital investment, represented an average trailing twelve-month capitalization rate of 6.7 percent at the time of sale. The transactions resulted in an aggregate net gain on sale of $45.6 million.

113-guestroom SpringHill Suites by Marriott Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport/Mall of America

146-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport/Mall of America

189-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown

127-guestroom Hyatt Place Dallas/ Arlington

101-guestroom Hampton Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta

139-guestroom Hampton Inn Boston/ Norwood

95-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham/Lakeshore Drive

130-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham SE/ Liberty Park

66-guestroom Holiday Inn Express Charleston, WV

64-guestroom Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Charleston, WV

The hotels sold in 2019 had an average trailing twelve month RevPAR of $102 at their respective sale dates, which is 20% lower than the Company's pro forma portfolio average RevPAR, and hotel EBITDA margin of 32.3 percent, which was 530 basis points lower than the pro forma portfolio average for the same period.

Capital Improvements

The Company invested $12.6 million and $59.3 million in capital improvements during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and anticipates investing a total of $50 million to $70 million in capital improvements on a consolidated basis, and $45 million to $65 million on a pro rata basis, across its portfolio during 2020.

Capital Markets & Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2019, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $954.1 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.95 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 3.95 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $549.2 million , or 58 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $404.9 million , or 42 percent had variable interest rates.

, or 58 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 42 percent had variable interest rates. Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $315.0 million .

. Pro rata net debt to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.8x.

At February 18, 2020, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $943.5 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.88 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 3.88 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $548.7 million , or 58 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $394.8 million , or 42 percent had variable interest rates.

, or 58 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 42 percent had variable interest rates. Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $325.0 million .

. Pro rata net debt to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.8x.

Also on February 18, 2020, the Company repriced its $225 million seven-year term loan, lowering the interest rate to 150 basis points plus LIBOR based on the Company's current pricing level, which represents a reduction of 40 basis points compared to the prior rate of 190 basis points plus LIBOR. All other material provisions of the loan remain unchanged, including the maturity date of the loan which remains February 14, 2025. The Company expects to realize approximately $0.9 million in annual interest expense savings as a result of the transaction.

Dividends

On January 31, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP. The annualized dividend of $0.72 per share and per unit represents an annual dividend yield of 6.7 percent based on the February 24, 2020, closing stock price.

In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of:

$0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The common and preferred dividends are payable on February 28, 2020 to holders of record as of February 14, 2020.

2020 Outlook

The Company is providing its outlook for the full year 2020 based on 72 hotels, 67 of which were wholly owned, as of February 25, 2020. There are no future acquisitions, dispositions, or additional capital markets activities assumed in the Company's outlook for full year 2019 beyond those previously mentioned.

FULL YEAR 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except RevPAR and per unit data)

Low

High Pro forma RevPAR (72) 1 $125.25

$129.00 Pro forma RevPAR growth (72) 1 (2.00%)

1.00% RevPAR (same-store 65) 2 $123.00

$126.75 RevPAR growth (same-store 65) 2 (2.00%)

1.00% Adjusted EBITDAre $177,600

$190,400 Adjusted FFO $120,100

$133,200 Adjusted FFO per diluted unit 3 $1.15

$1.27 Capital improvements $50,000

$70,000





(1) As of February 25, 2020, the Company owns a majority interest in 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned. Pro forma outlook information for the full year 2020 includes operating estimates for 72 hotels as if each hotel had been owned since January 1, 2019.



(2) As of February 25, 2020, the Company owned 67 same-store hotels. The same-store outlook information includes operating estimates for 67 hotels owned by the Company since January 1, 2019.



(3) Assumes weighted average diluted common shares and units outstanding of 104,600,000 for the full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018







ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net $ 2,184,232

$ 2,065,554 Undeveloped land 1,500

2,267 Assets held for sale, net 425

7,633 Investment in real estate loans, net 30,936

30,700 Right-of-use assets 29,884

- Cash and cash equivalents 42,238

44,088 Restricted cash 27,595

28,468 Trade receivables, net 13,281

13,978 Prepaid expenses and other 8,844

10,111 Deferred charges, net 4,709

4,691 Other assets 12,039

14,807 Total assets $ 2,355,683

$ 2,222,297 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 1,016,163

$ 958,712 Lease liabilities 19,604

- Accounts payable 4,767

5,391 Accrued expenses and other 71,759

66,050 Total liabilities 1,112,293

1,030,153







Total stockholders' equity 1,173,778

1,189,849 Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 1,809

2,295 Non-controlling interest in joint venture 67,803

- Total equity 1,243,390

1,192,144 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,355,683

$ 2,222,297

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Room $ 122,474

$ 121,788

$ 505,342

$ 523,439 Food and beverage 5,803

5,979

23,785

24,225 Other 5,504

4,742

20,221

19,606 Total revenues 133,781

132,509

549,348

567,270 Expenses:













Room 28,093

28,752

112,244

119,724 Food and beverage 4,771

4,602

18,552

19,191 Other hotel operating expenses 40,049

37,499

158,181

159,173 Property taxes, insurance and other 11,421

11,089

44,220

43,339 Management fees 3,295

3,593

16,575

18,521 Depreciation and amortization 26,928

25,872

99,445

101,013 Corporate general and administrative 6,180

4,430

23,622

21,509 Loss on impairment of assets 836

1,075

2,521

1,075 Total expenses 121,573

116,912

475,360

483,545 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 5,763

(640)

45,418

41,474 Operating income 17,971

14,957

119,406

125,199 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (10,962)

(11,365)

(41,030)

(41,944) Other income, net 2,217

1,363

5,472

6,949 Total other expense (8,745)

(10,002)

(35,558)

(34,995) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 9,226

4,955

83,848

90,204 Income tax (expense) benefit (473)

802

(1,500)

922 Net income 8,753

5,757

82,348

91,126 Less: (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests:













Operating Partnership (7)

(1)

(157)

(205) Joint venture 496

-

419

- Net income attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. 9,242

5,756

82,610

90,921 Preferred dividends (3,710)

(3,709)

(14,838)

(16,671) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

(3,277) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,532

$ 2,047

$ 67,772

$ 70,973 Earnings per share:













Basic and diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ 0.65

$ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 103,964

103,682

103,887

103,623 Diluted 104,008

103,759

103,939

103,842 Dividends per share $ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.72

$ 0.72

















Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 8,753

$ 5,757

$ 82,348

$ 91,126 Preferred dividends (3,710)

(3,709)

(14,838)

(16,671) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

(3,277) Loss from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture 496

-

419

- Net income applicable to common shares and common units $ 5,539

$ 2,048

$ 67,929

$ 71,178 Real estate-related depreciation (1) 26,813

25,759

99,013

100,545 Loss on impairment of assets 836

1,075

2,521

1,075 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (5,763)

640

(45,418)

(41,474) Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (1,489)

-

(1,554)

- FFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 25,936

$ 29,522

$ 122,491

$ 131,324 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 22

95

127

712 Amortization of deferred financing costs 444

478

1,485

1,973 Amortization of franchise fees (1) 115

113

432

468 Equity-based compensation 1,453

1,298

6,219

6,665 Debt transaction costs 45

136

1,892

401 Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

3,277 Non-cash interest income (764)

(517)

(2,477)

(2,045) Non-cash lease expense, net 111

-

494

- Casualty (recoveries) losses, net (321)

164

(239)

(1,786) Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (67)

-

(68)

- AFFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 26,974

$ 31,289

$ 130,356

$ 140,989 Weighted average diluted common shares / common units (2) 104,385

104,143

104,363

104,315 FFO per common share / common unit $ 0.25

$ 0.28

$ 1.17

$ 1.26 AFFO per common share / common unit $ 0.26

$ 0.30

$ 1.25

$ 1.35





(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.



(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.



(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 8,753

$ 5,757

$ 82,348

$ 91,126 Depreciation and amortization 26,928

25,872

99,445

101,013 Interest expense 10,962

11,365

41,030

41,944 Interest income (60)

(68)

(278)

(229) Income tax expense (benefit) 473

(802)

1,500

(922) EBITDA $ 47,056

$ 42,124

$ 224,045

$ 232,932 Loss on impairment of assets 836

1,075

2,521

1,075 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (5,763)

640

(45,418)

(41,474) EBITDAre $ 42,129

$ 43,839

$ 181,148

$ 192,533 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 22

95

127

712 Equity-based compensation 1,453

1,298

6,219

6,665 Debt transaction costs 45

136

1,892

401 Non-cash interest income (1) (764)

(517)

(2,477)

(2,045) Non-cash lease expense, net 111

-

494

- Casualty (recoveries) losses, net (321)

164

(239)

(1,786) Loss from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture 496

-

419

- Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (2,254)

-

(2,320)

- Adjusted EBITDAre $ 40,917

$ 45,015

$ 185,263

$ 196,480

















(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31, Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Pro forma room revenue $ 122,384

$ 122,563

$ 526,622

$ 517,340 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 11,318

11,120

45,640

44,757 Pro forma total revenues 133,702

133,683

572,262

562,097 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 87,333

84,400

356,890

346,166 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 46,369

$ 49,283

$ 215,372

$ 215,931 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 34.7%

36.9%

37.6%

38.4%

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures

Revenue:













Total revenues $ 133,781

$ 132,509

$ 549,348

$ 567,270 Total revenues - acquisitions (1) 775

11,414

38,778

58,178 Total revenues - dispositions (2) (854)

(10,240)

(15,864)

(63,351) Pro forma total revenues 133,702

133,683

572,262

562,097















Hotel Operating Expenses:













Total hotel operating expenses 87,629

85,535

349,772

359,948 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1) 520

6,152

19,474

28,667 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2) (816)

(7,287)

(12,356)

(42,449) Pro forma hotel operating expenses 87,333

84,400

356,890

346,166















Hotel EBITDA:













Operating income 17,971

14,957

119,406

125,199 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (5,763)

640

(45,418)

(41,474) Loss on impairment of assets 836

1,075

2,521

1,075 Corporate general and administrative 6,180

4,430

23,622

21,509 Depreciation and amortization 26,928

25,872

99,445

101,013 Hotel EBITDA 46,152

46,974

199,576

207,322 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1) 255

5,262

19,304

29,511 Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2) (38)

(2,953)

(3,508)

(20,902) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 46,369

$ 49,283

$ 215,372

$ 215,931





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2018 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2018, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the unaudited pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2018 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except operating statistics)



2019

Year Ended Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

December 31, 2019 Pro forma room revenue $ 130,512

$ 140,368

$ 133,358

$ 122,384

$ 526,622 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 11,244

11,872

11,206

11,318

45,640 Pro forma total revenues 141,756

152,240

144,564

133,702

572,262 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 87,948

91,335

90,274

87,333

356,890 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 53,808

$ 60,905

$ 54,290

$ 46,369

$ 215,372 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 38.0%

40.0%

37.6%

34.7%

37.6%



















Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)

















Rooms sold 780,232

844,867

838,378

788,040

3,251,517 Rooms available 1,015,830

1,027,178

1,038,496

1,038,496

4,120,000 Occupancy 76.8%

82.3%

80.7%

75.9%

78.9% ADR $ 167.27

$ 166.14

$ 159.07

$ 155.30

$ 161.96 RevPAR $ 128.48

$ 136.65

$ 128.41

$ 117.85

$ 127.82







































Actual Statistics

















Rooms sold 796,661

808,354

793,599

790,751

3,189,365 Rooms available 1,043,070

988,075

990,708

1,042,076

4,063,929 Occupancy 76.4%

81.8%

80.1%

75.9%

78.5% ADR $ 160.80

$ 162.87

$ 155.13

$ 154.88

$ 158.45 RevPAR $ 122.81

$ 133.25

$ 124.27

$ 117.53

$ 124.35

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures

Revenue:

















Total revenues 138,952

142,930

133,685

133,781

$ 549,348 Total revenues from acquisitions (1) 12,343

12,899

12,761

775

38,778 Total revenues from dispositions (2) (9,539)

(3,589)

(1,882)

(854)

(15,864) Pro forma total revenues 141,756

152,240

144,564

133,702

572,262



















Hotel Operating Expenses:

















Total hotel operating expenses 88,791

87,676

85,676

87,629

349,772 Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1) 6,239

6,570

6,145

520

19,474 Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2) (7,082)

(2,911)

(1,547)

(816)

(12,356) Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 87,948

91,335

90,274

87,333

356,890



















Hotel EBITDA:

















Operating income 22,801

59,390

19,244

17,971

119,406 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (4,166)

(35,520)

31

(5,763)

(45,418) Loss on impairment of assets -

1,685

-

836

2,521 Corporate general and administrative 5,990

5,920

5,532

6,180

23,622 Depreciation and amortization 25,536

23,779

23,202

26,928

99,445 Hotel EBITDA 50,161

55,254

48,009

46,152

199,576 Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1) 6,104

6,329

6,616

255

19,304 Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2) (2,457)

(678)

(335)

(38)

(3,508) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 53,808

$ 60,905

$ 54,290

$ 46,369

$ 215,372





















(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2019. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2019 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2019 to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2019 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma and Same-Store Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Pro Forma (72) ¹













Rooms sold 788,040

779,729

3,251,517

3,211,655 Rooms available 1,038,496

1,038,404

4,120,000

4,089,087 Occupancy 75.9%

75.1%

78.9%

78.5% ADR $ 155.30

$ 157.19

$ 161.96

$ 161.08 RevPAR $ 117.85

$ 118.03

$ 127.82

$ 126.52















Occupancy change 1.1%





0.5%



ADR change -1.2%





0.5%



RevPAR change -0.2%





1.0%





















For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Same-Store (65) ¹













Rooms sold 706,835

695,321

2,908,141

2,890,403 Rooms available 935,824

935,732

3,712,660

3,711,483 Occupancy 75.5%

74.3%

78.3%

77.9% ADR $ 152.53

$ 154.58

$ 158.57

$ 157.83 RevPAR $ 115.21

$ 114.86

$ 124.21

$ 122.91















Occupancy change 1.6%





0.6%



ADR change -1.3%





0.5%



RevPAR change 0.3%





1.1%





















(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. As a result, these pro forma operating and financial measures include operating results for certain hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership.



(2) Same-store information includes operating results for 65 hotels owned by the Company as of January 1, 2018, and at all times during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and 2018.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations for Financial Outlook (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share and unit)





For the Year Ending

December 31, 2020



Low

High Net income

$ 26,500

$ 39,600 Preferred dividends

(14,900)

(14,900) Income from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture

(1,400)

(1,400) Net income applicable to common shares and units

10,200

23,300 Real estate-related depreciation

109,600

109,600 Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture

(6,100)

(6,100) FFO applicable to common shares and common units

113,700

126,800 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net

100

100 Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,800

1,800 Amortization of franchise fees

500

500 Equity-based compensation

6,700

6,700 Debt transaction costs

200

200 Non-cash interest income

(3,000)

(3,000) Non-cash lease expense, net

400

400 Casualty recoveries, net

-

- Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture

(300)

(300) AFFO applicable to common shares and common units

$ 120,100

$ 133,200 Weighted average diluted common shares/common units (1)

104,600

104,600 FFO per common share and common unit

$ 1.09

$ 1.21 AFFO per common share and common unit

$ 1.15

$ 1.27





(1) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDA for Financial Outlook (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Year Ending

December 31, 2020



Low

High Net income

$ 26,500

$ 39,600 Depreciation and amortization

110,100

110,100 Interest expense

43,800

43,500 Interest income

(300)

(300) Income tax expense

3,700

3,700 EBITDA

183,800

196,600 Loss on impairment of assets

-

- Gain on disposal of assets, net

-

- EBITDAre

183,800

196,600 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net

100

100 Equity-based compensation

6,700

6,700 Debt transaction costs

200

200 Non-cash interest income

(3,000)

(3,000) Non-cash lease expense, net

400

400 Casualty recoveries, net

-

- Income from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture

(1,400)

(1,400) Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture

(9,200)

(9,200) Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 177,600

$ 190,400

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).

Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income or loss, excluding: (i) interest, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Our management team also uses EBITDA as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDAre is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.

EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or certain non-cash items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).

