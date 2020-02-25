Summit Hotel Properties Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
Net Income of $67.8 million for 2019;
Adjusted EBITDAre of $185.3 million and Adjusted FFO per share of $1.25 in 2019;
Completed Acquisition of Five Hotels for $275 Million Through GIC Joint Venture
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results as RevPAR growth in our diversified portfolio of well-located hotels exceeded both the Smith Travel Research Upscale and Total U.S. growth rates by 150 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively, for the full year 2019. We once again gained significant market share during the year as our RevPAR index increased by 170 basis points driven, in part, by the success of several creative revenue management strategies and a continued commitment to investing capital across our portfolio," said Dan Hansen, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We had an extremely active year executing on several opportunistic transactions that we believe will create long-term shareholder value, including selling ten hotels at attractive valuations. That capital was recycled into the acquisition of five high-quality hotels through our newly established joint venture with GIC, which will enhance our overall return on investment and provides us a unique vehicle for opportunistic external growth," commented Mr. Hansen.
Full Year 2019 Summary
- Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased 4.5 percent to $67.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared with $71.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.
- Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 1.0 percent to $127.82 from the same period in 2018. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") increased 0.5 percent to $161.96 compared to the same period in 2018 and pro forma occupancy increased 0.5 percent to 78.9 percent.
- Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR increased 1.1 percent to $124.21 from the same period in 2018. Same-store ADR increased 0.5 percent to $158.57 compared to the same period in 2018 and occupancy increased 0.6 percent to 78.3 percent.
- Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $215.4 million, a decrease of 0.3 percent from the same period in 2018. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 78 basis points to 37.6 percent from 38.4 percent in the same period of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased 5.7 percent to $185.3 million from $196.5 million in the same period of 2018.
- Adjusted FFO: AFFO decreased 7.5 percent to $130.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, from $141.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.
- Acquisitions: The Company acquired five hotels containing 798 guestrooms and two vacant parcels of land through its joint venture with GIC for an aggregate purchase price of $276.9 million.
- Dispositions: The Company sold 10 hotels containing 1,170 guestrooms for an aggregate gross sales price of $168.4 million. The 10 properties were sold at an average trailing twelve month capitalization rate of 6.7 percent including estimated foregone capital expenditures and resulted in the realization of an aggregate net gain on sale of $45.6 million.
The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Years Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$ 5,532
|
$ 2,047
|
$ 67,772
|
$ 70,973
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.68
|
Total revenues
|
$ 133,781
|
$ 132,509
|
$ 549,348
|
$ 567,270
|
EBITDAre (1)
|
$ 42,129
|
$ 43,839
|
$ 181,148
|
$ 192,533
|
Adjusted EBITDAre (1)
|
$ 40,917
|
$ 45,015
|
$ 185,263
|
$ 196,480
|
FFO (1)
|
$ 25,936
|
$ 29,522
|
$ 122,491
|
$ 131,324
|
Adjusted FFO (1)
|
$ 26,974
|
$ 31,289
|
$ 130,356
|
$ 140,989
|
FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2)
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 1.17
|
$ 1.26
|
Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2)
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 1.25
|
$ 1.35
|
Pro Forma (3)
|
RevPAR
|
$ 117.85
|
$ 118.03
|
$ 127.82
|
$ 126.52
|
RevPAR Growth
|
-0.2%
|
1.0%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$ 46,369
|
$ 49,283
|
$ 215,372
|
$ 215,931
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
34.7%
|
36.9%
|
37.6%
|
38.4%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin growth
|
-218 bps
|
-78 bps
|
(1)
|
See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Amounts are based on 104,385,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,143,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively, and 104,363,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,315,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The Company includes the outstanding common units of limited partnership interests ("OP Units") in Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company in the determination of weighted average diluted common shares and units because the OP Units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
|
(3)
|
Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2018, which includes periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary
- Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $5.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with $2.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.
- Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR decreased 0.2 percent to $117.85 from the same period in 2018. Pro forma ADR declined 1.2 percent to $155.30 from the same period in 2018 and pro forma occupancy increased 1.1 percent to 75.9 percent.
- Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR increased 0.3 percent to $115.21 from the same period in 2018. Same-store ADR decreased 1.3 percent to $152.53 compared to the same period in 2018 and same-store occupancy increased 1.6 percent to 75.5 percent.
- Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $46.4 million, a decrease of 5.9 percent from the same period in 2018. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted by 218 basis points to 34.7 percent from 36.9 percent in the same period of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased 9.1 percent to $40.9 million from $45.0 million in the same period of 2018.
- Adjusted FFO: AFFO decreased 13.8 percent to $27.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, from $31.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.
- Acquisitions: The Company acquired four hotels located on the west coast through its joint venture with GIC for an aggregate purchase price of $249 million.
- Dispositions: The Company completed the disposition of two hotels located in Birmingham, AL for $21.8 million. The two properties were sold at an average trailing twelve month capitalization rate of 5.3 percent including estimated foregone capital improvements and resulted in the realization of an aggregate net gain on sale of $4.9 million
2019 Transaction Activity
Acquisitions
During 2019, the Company acquired five hotels containing 798 guestrooms and two adjacent land parcels for an aggregate purchase price of $276.9 million, all through its joint venture with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
- 88-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne
- 258-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/RiverPlace
- 169-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North
- 161-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Jose/Milpitas
- 122-guestroom Residence Inn Portland Hillsboro
Acquired in August 2019, the 88-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites located in Silverthorne, Colorado is ideally situated near popular ski destinations including Keystone, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Arapahoe Basin, the hotel benefits from strong, year-round leisure demand and a local corporate base. The Company also acquired four hotels located on the west coast for $249 million in October 2019. The portfolio of four hotels is located in three high-growth markets and includes the 258-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/RiverPlace, the 169-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North, the 161-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Jose/Milpitas, and the 122-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Hillsboro. Over the next three years, the Company expects to invest approximately $24 million of capital, $12 million on a pro rata basis, into the hotels on behalf of the joint venture.
The hotels acquired in 2019 had an average RevPAR of $159 in 2019, which represents a 25% premium over the Company's pro forma portfolio average RevPAR, and hotel EBITDA margin of 47.5 percent, which was 990 basis points higher than the pro forma portfolio average for the same period.
Dispositions
During 2019, the Company also sold 10 hotels containing 1,170 guestrooms in various markets for an aggregate gross sales price of $168.4 million. The aggregate gross sales price, plus estimated foregone capital investment, represented an average trailing twelve-month capitalization rate of 6.7 percent at the time of sale. The transactions resulted in an aggregate net gain on sale of $45.6 million.
- 113-guestroom SpringHill Suites by Marriott Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport/Mall of America
- 146-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport/Mall of America
- 189-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown
- 127-guestroom Hyatt Place Dallas/Arlington
- 101-guestroom Hampton Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta
- 139-guestroom Hampton Inn Boston/Norwood
- 95-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham/Lakeshore Drive
- 130-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham SE/Liberty Park
- 66-guestroom Holiday Inn Express Charleston, WV
- 64-guestroom Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Charleston, WV
The hotels sold in 2019 had an average trailing twelve month RevPAR of $102 at their respective sale dates, which is 20% lower than the Company's pro forma portfolio average RevPAR, and hotel EBITDA margin of 32.3 percent, which was 530 basis points lower than the pro forma portfolio average for the same period.
Capital Improvements
The Company invested $12.6 million and $59.3 million in capital improvements during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and anticipates investing a total of $50 million to $70 million in capital improvements on a consolidated basis, and $45 million to $65 million on a pro rata basis, across its portfolio during 2020.
Capital Markets & Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2019, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:
- Pro rata outstanding debt of $954.1 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.95 percent.
- After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $549.2 million, or 58 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $404.9 million, or 42 percent had variable interest rates.
- Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $315.0 million.
- Pro rata net debt to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.8x.
At February 18, 2020, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:
- Pro rata outstanding debt of $943.5 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.88 percent.
- After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $548.7 million, or 58 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $394.8 million, or 42 percent had variable interest rates.
- Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $325.0 million.
- Pro rata net debt to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.8x.
Also on February 18, 2020, the Company repriced its $225 million seven-year term loan, lowering the interest rate to 150 basis points plus LIBOR based on the Company's current pricing level, which represents a reduction of 40 basis points compared to the prior rate of 190 basis points plus LIBOR. All other material provisions of the loan remain unchanged, including the maturity date of the loan which remains February 14, 2025. The Company expects to realize approximately $0.9 million in annual interest expense savings as a result of the transaction.
Dividends
On January 31, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP. The annualized dividend of $0.72 per share and per unit represents an annual dividend yield of 6.7 percent based on the February 24, 2020, closing stock price.
In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of:
- $0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
The common and preferred dividends are payable on February 28, 2020 to holders of record as of February 14, 2020.
2020 Outlook
The Company is providing its outlook for the full year 2020 based on 72 hotels, 67 of which were wholly owned, as of February 25, 2020. There are no future acquisitions, dispositions, or additional capital markets activities assumed in the Company's outlook for full year 2019 beyond those previously mentioned.
|
FULL YEAR 2020
|
(Dollars in thousands, except RevPAR and per unit data)
|
Low
|
High
|
Pro forma RevPAR (72) 1
|
$125.25
|
$129.00
|
Pro forma RevPAR growth (72) 1
|
(2.00%)
|
1.00%
|
RevPAR (same-store 65) 2
|
$123.00
|
$126.75
|
RevPAR growth (same-store 65) 2
|
(2.00%)
|
1.00%
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$177,600
|
$190,400
|
Adjusted FFO
|
$120,100
|
$133,200
|
Adjusted FFO per diluted unit 3
|
$1.15
|
$1.27
|
Capital improvements
|
$50,000
|
$70,000
|
(1)
|
As of February 25, 2020, the Company owns a majority interest in 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned. Pro forma outlook information for the full year 2020 includes operating estimates for 72 hotels as if each hotel had been owned since January 1, 2019.
|
(2)
|
As of February 25, 2020, the Company owned 67 same-store hotels. The same-store outlook information includes operating estimates for 67 hotels owned by the Company since January 1, 2019.
|
(3)
|
Assumes weighted average diluted common shares and units outstanding of 104,600,000 for the full year 2020.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 25, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which were wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Investment in hotel properties, net
|
$ 2,184,232
|
$ 2,065,554
|
Undeveloped land
|
1,500
|
2,267
|
Assets held for sale, net
|
425
|
7,633
|
Investment in real estate loans, net
|
30,936
|
30,700
|
Right-of-use assets
|
29,884
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
42,238
|
44,088
|
Restricted cash
|
27,595
|
28,468
|
Trade receivables, net
|
13,281
|
13,978
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
8,844
|
10,111
|
Deferred charges, net
|
4,709
|
4,691
|
Other assets
|
12,039
|
14,807
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,355,683
|
$ 2,222,297
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
$ 1,016,163
|
$ 958,712
|
Lease liabilities
|
19,604
|
-
|
Accounts payable
|
4,767
|
5,391
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
71,759
|
66,050
|
Total liabilities
|
1,112,293
|
1,030,153
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,173,778
|
1,189,849
|
Non-controlling interests in operating partnership
|
1,809
|
2,295
|
Non-controlling interest in joint venture
|
67,803
|
-
|
Total equity
|
1,243,390
|
1,192,144
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,355,683
|
$ 2,222,297
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Years Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Room
|
$ 122,474
|
$ 121,788
|
$ 505,342
|
$ 523,439
|
Food and beverage
|
5,803
|
5,979
|
23,785
|
24,225
|
Other
|
5,504
|
4,742
|
20,221
|
19,606
|
Total revenues
|
133,781
|
132,509
|
549,348
|
567,270
|
Expenses:
|
Room
|
28,093
|
28,752
|
112,244
|
119,724
|
Food and beverage
|
4,771
|
4,602
|
18,552
|
19,191
|
Other hotel operating expenses
|
40,049
|
37,499
|
158,181
|
159,173
|
Property taxes, insurance and other
|
11,421
|
11,089
|
44,220
|
43,339
|
Management fees
|
3,295
|
3,593
|
16,575
|
18,521
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,928
|
25,872
|
99,445
|
101,013
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
6,180
|
4,430
|
23,622
|
21,509
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
836
|
1,075
|
2,521
|
1,075
|
Total expenses
|
121,573
|
116,912
|
475,360
|
483,545
|
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net
|
5,763
|
(640)
|
45,418
|
41,474
|
Operating income
|
17,971
|
14,957
|
119,406
|
125,199
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense
|
(10,962)
|
(11,365)
|
(41,030)
|
(41,944)
|
Other income, net
|
2,217
|
1,363
|
5,472
|
6,949
|
Total other expense
|
(8,745)
|
(10,002)
|
(35,558)
|
(34,995)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
9,226
|
4,955
|
83,848
|
90,204
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(473)
|
802
|
(1,500)
|
922
|
Net income
|
8,753
|
5,757
|
82,348
|
91,126
|
Less: (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests:
|
Operating Partnership
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
(157)
|
(205)
|
Joint venture
|
496
|
-
|
419
|
-
|
Net income attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
9,242
|
5,756
|
82,610
|
90,921
|
Preferred dividends
|
(3,710)
|
(3,709)
|
(14,838)
|
(16,671)
|
Premium on redemption of preferred stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,277)
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$ 5,532
|
$ 2,047
|
$ 67,772
|
$ 70,973
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic and diluted
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.68
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
103,964
|
103,682
|
103,887
|
103,623
|
Diluted
|
104,008
|
103,759
|
103,939
|
103,842
|
Dividends per share
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.72
|
$ 0.72
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Years Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$ 8,753
|
$ 5,757
|
$ 82,348
|
$ 91,126
|
Preferred dividends
|
(3,710)
|
(3,709)
|
(14,838)
|
(16,671)
|
Premium on redemption of preferred stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,277)
|
Loss from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
496
|
-
|
419
|
-
|
Net income applicable to common shares and common units
|
$ 5,539
|
$ 2,048
|
$ 67,929
|
$ 71,178
|
Real estate-related depreciation (1)
|
26,813
|
25,759
|
99,013
|
100,545
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
836
|
1,075
|
2,521
|
1,075
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(5,763)
|
640
|
(45,418)
|
(41,474)
|
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(1,489)
|
-
|
(1,554)
|
-
|
FFO applicable to common shares and common units
|
$ 25,936
|
$ 29,522
|
$ 122,491
|
$ 131,324
|
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net
|
22
|
95
|
127
|
712
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
444
|
478
|
1,485
|
1,973
|
Amortization of franchise fees (1)
|
115
|
113
|
432
|
468
|
Equity-based compensation
|
1,453
|
1,298
|
6,219
|
6,665
|
Debt transaction costs
|
45
|
136
|
1,892
|
401
|
Premium on redemption of preferred stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,277
|
Non-cash interest income
|
(764)
|
(517)
|
(2,477)
|
(2,045)
|
Non-cash lease expense, net
|
111
|
-
|
494
|
-
|
Casualty (recoveries) losses, net
|
(321)
|
164
|
(239)
|
(1,786)
|
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(67)
|
-
|
(68)
|
-
|
AFFO applicable to common shares and common units
|
$ 26,974
|
$ 31,289
|
$ 130,356
|
$ 140,989
|
Weighted average diluted common shares / common units (2)
|
104,385
|
104,143
|
104,363
|
104,315
|
FFO per common share / common unit
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 1.17
|
$ 1.26
|
AFFO per common share / common unit
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 1.25
|
$ 1.35
|
(1)
|
The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.
|
(2)
|
Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.
|
(3)
|
The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Years Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$ 8,753
|
$ 5,757
|
$ 82,348
|
$ 91,126
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,928
|
25,872
|
99,445
|
101,013
|
Interest expense
|
10,962
|
11,365
|
41,030
|
41,944
|
Interest income
|
(60)
|
(68)
|
(278)
|
(229)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
473
|
(802)
|
1,500
|
(922)
|
EBITDA
|
$ 47,056
|
$ 42,124
|
$ 224,045
|
$ 232,932
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
836
|
1,075
|
2,521
|
1,075
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(5,763)
|
640
|
(45,418)
|
(41,474)
|
EBITDAre
|
$ 42,129
|
$ 43,839
|
$ 181,148
|
$ 192,533
|
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net
|
22
|
95
|
127
|
712
|
Equity-based compensation
|
1,453
|
1,298
|
6,219
|
6,665
|
Debt transaction costs
|
45
|
136
|
1,892
|
401
|
Non-cash interest income (1)
|
(764)
|
(517)
|
(2,477)
|
(2,045)
|
Non-cash lease expense, net
|
111
|
-
|
494
|
-
|
Casualty (recoveries) losses, net
|
(321)
|
164
|
(239)
|
(1,786)
|
Loss from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
496
|
-
|
419
|
-
|
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(2,254)
|
-
|
(2,320)
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$ 40,917
|
$ 45,015
|
$ 185,263
|
$ 196,480
|
(1)
|
Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Years Ended
|
Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Pro forma room revenue
|
$ 122,384
|
$ 122,563
|
$ 526,622
|
$ 517,340
|
Pro forma other hotel operations revenue
|
11,318
|
11,120
|
45,640
|
44,757
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
133,702
|
133,683
|
572,262
|
562,097
|
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
|
87,333
|
84,400
|
356,890
|
346,166
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 46,369
|
$ 49,283
|
$ 215,372
|
$ 215,931
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin
|
34.7%
|
36.9%
|
37.6%
|
38.4%
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures
|
Revenue:
|
Total revenues
|
$ 133,781
|
$ 132,509
|
$ 549,348
|
$ 567,270
|
Total revenues - acquisitions (1)
|
775
|
11,414
|
38,778
|
58,178
|
Total revenues - dispositions (2)
|
(854)
|
(10,240)
|
(15,864)
|
(63,351)
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
133,702
|
133,683
|
572,262
|
562,097
|
Hotel Operating Expenses:
|
Total hotel operating expenses
|
87,629
|
85,535
|
349,772
|
359,948
|
Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1)
|
520
|
6,152
|
19,474
|
28,667
|
Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2)
|
(816)
|
(7,287)
|
(12,356)
|
(42,449)
|
Pro forma hotel operating expenses
|
87,333
|
84,400
|
356,890
|
346,166
|
Hotel EBITDA:
|
Operating income
|
17,971
|
14,957
|
119,406
|
125,199
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(5,763)
|
640
|
(45,418)
|
(41,474)
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
836
|
1,075
|
2,521
|
1,075
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
6,180
|
4,430
|
23,622
|
21,509
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,928
|
25,872
|
99,445
|
101,013
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
46,152
|
46,974
|
199,576
|
207,322
|
Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1)
|
255
|
5,262
|
19,304
|
29,511
|
Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2)
|
(38)
|
(2,953)
|
(3,508)
|
(20,902)
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 46,369
|
$ 49,283
|
$ 215,372
|
$ 215,931
|
(1)
|
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2018 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2018, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.
|
(2)
|
For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the unaudited pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2018 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except operating statistics)
|
2019
|
Year Ended
|
Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2)
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
December 31, 2019
|
Pro forma room revenue
|
$ 130,512
|
$ 140,368
|
$ 133,358
|
$ 122,384
|
$ 526,622
|
Pro forma other hotel operations revenue
|
11,244
|
11,872
|
11,206
|
11,318
|
45,640
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
141,756
|
152,240
|
144,564
|
133,702
|
572,262
|
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
|
87,948
|
91,335
|
90,274
|
87,333
|
356,890
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 53,808
|
$ 60,905
|
$ 54,290
|
$ 46,369
|
$ 215,372
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin
|
38.0%
|
40.0%
|
37.6%
|
34.7%
|
37.6%
|
Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)
|
Rooms sold
|
780,232
|
844,867
|
838,378
|
788,040
|
3,251,517
|
Rooms available
|
1,015,830
|
1,027,178
|
1,038,496
|
1,038,496
|
4,120,000
|
Occupancy
|
76.8%
|
82.3%
|
80.7%
|
75.9%
|
78.9%
|
ADR
|
$ 167.27
|
$ 166.14
|
$ 159.07
|
$ 155.30
|
$ 161.96
|
RevPAR
|
$ 128.48
|
$ 136.65
|
$ 128.41
|
$ 117.85
|
$ 127.82
|
Actual Statistics
|
Rooms sold
|
796,661
|
808,354
|
793,599
|
790,751
|
3,189,365
|
Rooms available
|
1,043,070
|
988,075
|
990,708
|
1,042,076
|
4,063,929
|
Occupancy
|
76.4%
|
81.8%
|
80.1%
|
75.9%
|
78.5%
|
ADR
|
$ 160.80
|
$ 162.87
|
$ 155.13
|
$ 154.88
|
$ 158.45
|
RevPAR
|
$ 122.81
|
$ 133.25
|
$ 124.27
|
$ 117.53
|
$ 124.35
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures
|
Revenue:
|
Total revenues
|
138,952
|
142,930
|
133,685
|
133,781
|
$ 549,348
|
Total revenues from acquisitions (1)
|
12,343
|
12,899
|
12,761
|
775
|
38,778
|
Total revenues from dispositions (2)
|
(9,539)
|
(3,589)
|
(1,882)
|
(854)
|
(15,864)
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
141,756
|
152,240
|
144,564
|
133,702
|
572,262
|
Hotel Operating Expenses:
|
Total hotel operating expenses
|
88,791
|
87,676
|
85,676
|
87,629
|
349,772
|
Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1)
|
6,239
|
6,570
|
6,145
|
520
|
19,474
|
Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2)
|
(7,082)
|
(2,911)
|
(1,547)
|
(816)
|
(12,356)
|
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
|
87,948
|
91,335
|
90,274
|
87,333
|
356,890
|
Hotel EBITDA:
|
Operating income
|
22,801
|
59,390
|
19,244
|
17,971
|
119,406
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(4,166)
|
(35,520)
|
31
|
(5,763)
|
(45,418)
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
-
|
1,685
|
-
|
836
|
2,521
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
5,990
|
5,920
|
5,532
|
6,180
|
23,622
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
25,536
|
23,779
|
23,202
|
26,928
|
99,445
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
50,161
|
55,254
|
48,009
|
46,152
|
199,576
|
Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1)
|
6,104
|
6,329
|
6,616
|
255
|
19,304
|
Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2)
|
(2,457)
|
(678)
|
(335)
|
(38)
|
(3,508)
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 53,808
|
$ 60,905
|
$ 54,290
|
$ 46,369
|
$ 215,372
|
(1)
|
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2019. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2019 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2019 to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.
|
(2)
|
For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2019 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Pro Forma and Same-Store Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Years Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Pro Forma (72) ¹
|
Rooms sold
|
788,040
|
779,729
|
3,251,517
|
3,211,655
|
Rooms available
|
1,038,496
|
1,038,404
|
4,120,000
|
4,089,087
|
Occupancy
|
75.9%
|
75.1%
|
78.9%
|
78.5%
|
ADR
|
$ 155.30
|
$ 157.19
|
$ 161.96
|
$ 161.08
|
RevPAR
|
$ 117.85
|
$ 118.03
|
$ 127.82
|
$ 126.52
|
Occupancy change
|
1.1%
|
0.5%
|
ADR change
|
-1.2%
|
0.5%
|
RevPAR change
|
-0.2%
|
1.0%
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Years Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Same-Store (65) ¹
|
Rooms sold
|
706,835
|
695,321
|
2,908,141
|
2,890,403
|
Rooms available
|
935,824
|
935,732
|
3,712,660
|
3,711,483
|
Occupancy
|
75.5%
|
74.3%
|
78.3%
|
77.9%
|
ADR
|
$ 152.53
|
$ 154.58
|
$ 158.57
|
$ 157.83
|
RevPAR
|
$ 115.21
|
$ 114.86
|
$ 124.21
|
$ 122.91
|
Occupancy change
|
1.6%
|
0.6%
|
ADR change
|
-1.3%
|
0.5%
|
RevPAR change
|
0.3%
|
1.1%
|
(1)
|
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of December 31, 2019, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. As a result, these pro forma operating and financial measures include operating results for certain hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership.
|
(2)
|
Same-store information includes operating results for 65 hotels owned by the Company as of January 1, 2018, and at all times during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and 2018.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations for Financial Outlook
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and unit)
|
For the Year Ending
|
Low
|
High
|
Net income
|
$ 26,500
|
$ 39,600
|
Preferred dividends
|
(14,900)
|
(14,900)
|
Income from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(1,400)
|
(1,400)
|
Net income applicable to common shares and units
|
10,200
|
23,300
|
Real estate-related depreciation
|
109,600
|
109,600
|
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(6,100)
|
(6,100)
|
FFO applicable to common shares and common units
|
113,700
|
126,800
|
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net
|
100
|
100
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
1,800
|
1,800
|
Amortization of franchise fees
|
500
|
500
|
Equity-based compensation
|
6,700
|
6,700
|
Debt transaction costs
|
200
|
200
|
Non-cash interest income
|
(3,000)
|
(3,000)
|
Non-cash lease expense, net
|
400
|
400
|
Casualty recoveries, net
|
-
|
-
|
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(300)
|
(300)
|
AFFO applicable to common shares and common units
|
$ 120,100
|
$ 133,200
|
Weighted average diluted common shares/common units (1)
|
104,600
|
104,600
|
FFO per common share and common unit
|
$ 1.09
|
$ 1.21
|
AFFO per common share and common unit
|
$ 1.15
|
$ 1.27
|
(1)
|
The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDA for Financial Outlook
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Year Ending
|
Low
|
High
|
Net income
|
$ 26,500
|
$ 39,600
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
110,100
|
110,100
|
Interest expense
|
43,800
|
43,500
|
Interest income
|
(300)
|
(300)
|
Income tax expense
|
3,700
|
3,700
|
EBITDA
|
183,800
|
196,600
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on disposal of assets, net
|
-
|
-
|
EBITDAre
|
183,800
|
196,600
|
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net
|
100
|
100
|
Equity-based compensation
|
6,700
|
6,700
|
Debt transaction costs
|
200
|
200
|
Non-cash interest income
|
(3,000)
|
(3,000)
|
Non-cash lease expense, net
|
400
|
400
|
Casualty recoveries, net
|
-
|
-
|
Income from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(1,400)
|
(1,400)
|
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture
|
(9,200)
|
(9,200)
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$ 177,600
|
$ 190,400
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).
Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.
EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA
EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income or loss, excluding: (i) interest, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Our management team also uses EBITDA as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions.
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
EBITDAre is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.
EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.
We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or certain non-cash items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.
Hotel EBITDA
With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.
We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).
SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
