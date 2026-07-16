Summit Professional Education Acquires Kids Bowel & Bladder, Expanding Pelvic Health Education and Certification to Include Pediatrics

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Professional Education ("Summit"), a leading provider of continuing and professional education for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and behavioral and mental health professionals, today announced its acquisition of Kids Bowel & Bladder ("KBB"), the nation's premier continuing education organization dedicated to pediatric pelvic health. This acquisition deepens Summit's already strong presence in pelvic health education and marks a significant expansion into pediatric specialty care.

Founded by Dawn Sandalcidi, PT, RCMT, BCB-PMD, Kids Bowel & Bladder has established itself as the foremost authority in pediatric pelvic health, serving physical and occupational therapists who treat bowel and bladder dysfunction in children. KBB offers an extensive suite of on-demand and live continuing education courses. In April 2026, KBB launched the Pediatric Pelvic Health Advanced Practitioner Certificate Program (PPHAP), giving practitioners a structured pathway to advanced specialization in this growing subspecialty.

The need for trained practitioners is both urgent and well-documented. According to the American Physical Therapy Association's Academy of Pelvic Health, fewer than 10,000 pelvic health providers exist nationwide to serve an estimated 40+ million Americans affected by pelvic floor conditions - and those with specialized training in pediatric pelvic health represent a fraction of that number. Research suggests as many as 1 in 7 school-aged children struggle with pelvic floor dysfunction, yet families routinely face months-long waits, incorrect referrals, or the advice to simply wait and see.

"The demand for skilled pediatric pelvic health therapists far exceeds the supply, and the children and families waiting for care feel that gap every day. Partnering with Summit gives us the platform and the reach to fundamentally change that equation. Together, we can train more clinicians, deepen the expertise of those already practicing, and make sure that more children, wherever they live, have access to a provider who truly knows how to help them," said Dawn Sandalcidi, founder of Kids Bowel & Bladder.

In 2025, Summit acquired Herman & Wallace, a professional education institute recognized as the gold standard in pelvic rehabilitation. Summit's acquisition brings KBB's full course library and certification program into Herman & Wallace's education platform, enabling both organizations to reach significantly more clinicians and, through them, more children who need care.

"Summit's mission has always been to ensure that clinicians have access to the highest-quality education and specialization. Kid's Bowel and Bladder is a cornerstone in the pelvic health field and bringing these courses and certifications into Summit means we can help close the gap between the clinicians who need this training and the children who are waiting for it," said Paul Skordilis, Summit Professional Education's Chairman of the Board.

Summit is a portfolio company of Avathon Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in education and workforce businesses.

About Summit Professional Education

Summit Professional Education is a provider of in-person and online continuing and professional education for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, behavioral and mental health professionals, and certified personal trainers. Since its founding in 2004, Summit has educated more than 400,000 clinicians and offers more than 1,500 courses nationwide through an experienced network of over 100 instructors. The Summit Professional Education companies include Herman & Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute, PT Final Exam, National Federation of Personal Trainers and The Knowledge Tree. Summit is backed by Avathon Capital. For more information, visit summit-education.com.

About Kids Bowel & Bladder

Kids Bowel & Bladder is the nation's leading continuing education platform for physical and occupational therapists specializing in pediatric bowel and bladder health. Founded by Dawn Sandalcidi, PT, RCMT, BCB-PMD, KBB offers on-demand and live courses, a growing mini-lecture library, and a formal Certificate in Pediatric Pelvic Health, with continuing education approvals across more than a dozen states. For more information, visit kidsbowelbladder.com.

About Avathon Capital

Avathon Capital is a private equity firm specialized in investing in lower middle-market companies in the education and workforce markets. Avathon's sector specialization creates compounding advantages—enabling the Firm to deeply understand its markets, identify opportunities early, and build an extensive network of industry leaders and seasoned executives. With its research-first, executive-first approach, Avathon brings decades of experience and a partnership-driven mindset to every investment, engaging with conviction and working collaboratively to drive meaningful growth. For more information, visit avathoncapital.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Orlando

Chief Marketing Officer

Summit Professional Education

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 813.482.3070

SOURCE Summit Professional Education, LLC