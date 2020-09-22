Summitas Named Family Wealth Report's 2020 "Best Cyber Security Solution"

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative platform for secure, online client portals for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded "Best Cyber Security Solution" by Family Wealth Report (FWR) at the 2020 awards.

FWR provides unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth in a convenient format delivered straight to subscribers' inboxes daily along with an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. FWR hosts its prestigious award ceremony to recognize the year's best service providers and advisors in the wealth industry. Award winners are selected by an independent panel of experts.

"Strong security and privacy are designed into software, not bolted on afterward," said Dan Gregerson, Executive Chairman. "Summitas delivers branded portals that extend online identity and control access to sensitive information with point-and-click simplicity. We're honored to receive this award and to be recognized by a leading industry analyst."

Summitas was also recognized with the "Best Client Communication" award.

More than ever, professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant environment for branded client portals that host any of over 25 solution-specific apps. It was created to address the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services that are increasing operational complexity.

About Summitas

Summitas was founded in 2007 by a group of entrepreneurs with extensive experience in serving ultra-high net worth clients and developing software. It was their vision to leverage technology and provided an exclusive set of services and support for the 21st century needs of this segment. Expertise brought to the creation of Summitas included wealth management, family office stewardship and management, online financial services, information technology, and distributed computing and information security.

Howard Milstein (New York Private Bank & Trust, Nicklaus Companies, Golf Magazine) cofounded Summitas with Stephen Martiros (CCC Alliance, Martiros Strategies) and Dan Gregerson (Intelligent Technologies, PeerLogic). Bill Wyman (BNY Mellon, Rockefeller, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan) joined as CEO in 2010.

Today, Summitas is an award-winning platform for client-facing businesses to securely exchange confidential information, store sensitive documents, and share ideas—all from one place.

