Summitas Wins Family Wealth Report's 2021 "Best Client Communication" Award

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas is pleased to accept Family Wealth Report's 2020 award for "Best Client Communications." Summitas is an innovative platform of secure, online client portals for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

Family Wealth Report (FWR) delivers unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth straight to subscribers' inboxes every day and keeps an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. FWR hosts the prestigious award ceremony to recognize the year's best service providers and advisors in the wealth industry. Award winners are selected by an independent panel of experts.

"When clients access information captured from multiple sources and connect to professionals through one pane of glass, it increases engagement and retention," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas Executive Chairman. "Summitas improves the client experience by organizing, protecting, and sharing information that's accessible all from one place. We're delighted that Family Wealth Report, and their panel of experts and peers, honored us with this award."

FWR also recognized Summitas with the 2021 "Best Cyber Security Solution" and "Best Innovative Client Solution" awards.

More than ever, professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant environment for branded client portals that host any of over 25 solution-specific apps. Summitas addresses the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services by providing a single pane of glass through which clients and professionals manage their data.

About Summitas

Summitas was founded in 2007 by entrepreneurs with extensive experience in serving ultra-high net worth clients and developing mission-critical software. Their vision was to leverage technology to provide an exclusive set of services for the wealth industry's 21st century needs. Expertise brought to the creation of Summitas included wealth management, family office stewardship and management, online financial services, information technology, distributed computing, and cybersecurity.

Howard Milstein (New York Private Bank & Trust, Nicklaus Companies, Golf Magazine) cofounded Summitas with Stephen Martiros (CCC Alliance, Martiros Strategies) and Dan Gregerson (Intelligent Technologies, PeerLogic). Dan is Executive Chairman overseeing operations and strategy. Bill Wyman (BNY Mellon, Rockefeller, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan) joined in 2010 and is President, Family Office Services.

Today, Summitas is an award-winning platform for client-facing businesses to securely exchange confidential information, store sensitive documents, and share ideas—all from one place.

Media Contact:

Summitas, LLC

(415) 215-8945

Lori Barnett, [email protected]

SOURCE Summitas