Summitas Wins Family Wealth Report's 2026 "Best Client Communications" Award

The Client Engagement Platform for Wealth Management

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, a leading client engagement platform for family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has won "Best Client Communications (Non-Reporting)" at the 2026 Family Wealth Report Awards Gala in New York City. The award recognizes platforms that deliver exceptional, specialized communication technology — enhancing how family offices engage clients, share information, and safeguard sensitive data for high-net-worth families.

The Family Wealth Report Awards honor the most innovative firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities across North America. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of judges drawn from family offices, private banks, advisory firms, and industry consultants, each bringing deep expertise to the selection process.

"The future of wealth management will be defined by secure, seamless, and deeply engaging client experiences." Post this

"We're honored to be recognized for Best Client Communications by Family Wealth Report," said Dan Gregerson, CEO of Summitas. "The future of wealth management will be defined by secure, seamless, and deeply engaging client experiences. This award reinforces our commitment to helping firms meet — and exceed — that standard."

Summitas offers a centralized client operating platform that consolidates data from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to streamline operations, strengthen communication, and organize, protect, and share information from a single hub. With capabilities spanning the Digital Vault, collaboration tools, private messaging, financial data integration, task management, and workflow automation, a branded Summitas portal delivers measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

About Summitas

Founded in 2007, Summitas was built by entrepreneurs with deep experience serving ultra-high-net-worth clients and developing mission-critical software. Their vision: leverage technology to deliver an exclusive suite of services tailored to the wealth industry's 21st-century needs. The team's combined expertise spans wealth management, family office stewardship, online financial services, information technology, distributed computing, and cybersecurity.

SOURCE Summitas