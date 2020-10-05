Summitas Wins Private Asset Management's 2020 "Best Document/Content Management Service or Tool" Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative platform for secure, online client portals for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses has been named "Best Document/Content Management Service or Tool" by Private Asset Management magazine (PAM) at the 2020 PAM Awards.

As the leading industry publication, PAM hosts the prestigious award ceremony to recognize the top advisors and service providers in wealth and private asset management, distinguishing those with particular merit and commitment to excellence and innovation. Selected by a panel of expert judges, nominees are put through an extensive review process.

"Our digital wealth management portals support document revisions, e-signature, secure sharing, history, audit, rolls, and permissions," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas Executive Chairman. "Summitas delivers branded portals that extend online identity and control access to sensitive information with point-and-click simplicity. We're delighted to have PAM and their panel of experts honor us this year."

In 2019, Summitas won PAM's "Best Client Service" award and was also named "Best Client Communications" by Family Wealth Report.

More than ever, professionals and families need timely access to information from many sources. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant environment for branded client portals that host any of over 25 solution-specific apps. It was created to address the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services that are increasing operational complexity.

About Summitas

Summitas was founded in 2007 by a group of entrepreneurs with extensive experience in serving ultra-high net worth clients and developing software. It was their vision to leverage technology and provide an exclusive set of services and support for this segment's 21st century needs. Expertise brought to the creation of Summitas included wealth management, family office stewardship and management, online financial services, information technology, distributed computing, and information security.

Howard Milstein (New York Private Bank & Trust, Nicklaus Companies, Golf Magazine) cofounded Summitas with Stephen Martiros (CCC Alliance, Martiros Strategies) and Dan Gregerson (Intelligent Technologies, PeerLogic). Bill Wyman (BNY Mellon, Rockefeller, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan) joined as CEO in 2010.

Today, Summitas is an award-winning platform for client-facing businesses to securely exchange confidential information, store sensitive documents, and share ideas—all from one place.

Media Contact:

Summitas, LLC

(415) 215-8945

Lori Barnett, [email protected]

SOURCE Summitas