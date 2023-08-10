ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®), a Preparedness Solutions Company®, announced unconditional certification has been awarded for the ISO 9001:2015 Compliant Quality Management System (QMS). ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management system standard.

SummitET Earns ISO 9001 Certification SummitET, A Preparedness Solutions Company

The certification process involves implementing the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 and subsequently passing a registrar's audit. Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar recognizes SummitET for having met the stringent requirements of this international standard, their ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and their dedication to continual improvement of their management system.

"As a growing small business, quality of our services and client satisfaction are of utmost importance," said John Duda, CEO of SummitET. "Our team of experts works tirelessly to ensure that we are delivering the best possible solutions to our clients, and by earning the ISO 9001 certification we're able to objectively demonstrate that we consistently provide services that meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and that we continually improve our processes."

"SummitET has demonstrated commitment to world class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized QMS," said Randy Daugharthy, Vice President – Registrar at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with SummitET in this accomplishment and looks forward to continued support of their objective of quality management excellence."

About SummitET

Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®) is a Florida-based, veteran-owned preparedness solutions company that provides proven full spectrum solutions to threats facing U.S. and International government and non-government organizations, as well as private entities through industry-leading experts and impeccable customer service.

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, an independent certification body, has certified a multitude of organizations to international quality, environment, health & safety and information security standards. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to improve performance in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at [email protected] today.

Media Contact:

Valerie Potucek

8442014302

[email protected]

SOURCE SummitET