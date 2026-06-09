SUN AUTO STRENGTHENS SOUTHEAST PRESENCE THROUGH TWO STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS, INCLUDING ENTRY INTO GEORGIA

Strengthens coverage in Southeast region through the acquisition of two Highland Tire & Auto Service locations, now operating as part of the Sun Auto Network.

This expansion marks Sun Auto's first store in Georgia, bringing the network to 27 states, along with its fourth location in Tennessee.

MESA, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto's strategic growth across key regional markets continues with the acquisition of two locations; Highland Auto in Tennessee and Highland Tire at Sentry Station in Georgia. This move signals greater network connectivity for customers, marking the first location in the state of Georgia alongside a fourth location in Tennessee. This expansion also aligns with broader growth efforts this year, which include adding Colorado and bringing Sun Auto's footprint to 27 states nationwide.

Sun Auto expands Southeast presence including entry into Georgia.

As part of the Sun Auto Network, both locations build on their established reputations with added tools and support. These include 24/7 online appointment scheduling and digital vehicle inspections, all guided by the company's Driver Commitment centered on clarity, confidence, and customer care.

"Expanding into the Southeast is an important step in strengthening our national footprint and positioning our network for long-term growth," said Chris Tavares, SVP Operations, Sun Auto. "Establishing a presence in Georgia allows us to serve more customers, support our teams with greater regional resources and build stronger continuity across key markets."

Both sites offer a full range of automotive care, including an array of top tire brands with a price match guarantee, alignments, brake service, oil changes, batteries, diagnostics and preventative maintenance.

Sun Auto Network continues to grow through strategic acquisitions and new-build locations nationwide, operating more than 575 locations across the country.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.