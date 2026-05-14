Sun Auto Network Expands Tennessee Presence with Murfreesboro Acquisition

Marks Sun Auto's third location in Tennessee and strengthens connectivity across key Southeast transportation corridors

Supports continued national expansion, with more than 40 new locations added this year through acquisitions and new builds

MESA, Ariz., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto continues its national growth with the acquisition of Quality Tire & Auto in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. On May 11, the store officially joined the Sun Auto Network, strengthening the company's presence in the region.

Quality Tire joins Sun Auto Network as its third TN location, contributing to 40+ new sites added in 2026. Post this As the third Tennessee location, Quality Tire and Auto Service joins the rapidly expanding Sun Auto Network, which has added more than 40 new locations this year through acquisitions and new builds, now spanning 575+ locations nationwide.

The addition marks Sun Auto's third location in Tennessee and is part of the company's broader expansion strategy, which has added more than 40 new locations this year through acquisitions and new builds. Positioned along key transportation arteries in Middle Tennessee, the Murfreesboro location further strengthens the network's connectivity across the Southeast.

Joining the Sun Auto Network brings enhanced operational support, connected technology, and customer-focused service tools that strengthen both the in-store experience and long-term market growth.

"Tennessee continues to be an important growth market for our network," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President Operations. "Adding Quality Tire & Auto allows us to expand Sun Auto's reach while continuing to deliver the trusted service and customer experience drivers expect."

The Murfreesboro location delivers complete automotive repair and tire services, featuring leading tire brands with a price match guarantee, alignments, brakes, oil changes, batteries, diagnostics, and preventative maintenance services.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.