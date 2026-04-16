Sun Auto Network Expands Midwest Footprint with New Kentucky Store and Two Illinois Acquisitions

Plaza Tire Service opens its 89th store, extending coverage in Kentucky

Checkpoint Tire & Service joins the Sun Auto Network, strengthening Illinois presence with added Express Lube offering

OWENSBORO, Ky., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Network continues its investment across the Midwest with the opening of a new Plaza Tire Service in Owensboro, Kentucky, and the acquisition of two Checkpoint Tire & Service locations in Illinois.

Sun Auto expands Midwest footprint with new Owensboro Plaza store and two Illinois Checkpoint additions. Post this Sun Auto Network expands its Midwest presence with new Checkpoint locations in Illinois and a new Plaza Tire Service store in Owensboro, Kentucky. Plaza Tire Service is now open in Owensboro, Kentucky, bringing trusted automotive care and convenient service to local drivers. The team at Plaza Tire Service’s new Owensboro location is ready to deliver trusted, convenient automotive care.

In Kentucky, the new Plaza Tire Service represents the brand's 89th overall and 8th in the state, extending access to automotive care in the region. In Illinois, the addition of a Checkpoint Tire & Service location and a Checkpoint Express Lube Center bring Sun Auto's total to 15 locations in the state, while adding express oil changes and maintenance for fast, convenient options and complete service.

"Growth is focused on strengthening the markets we already serve and improving access to dependable automotive care," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President. "These additions build on that approach, bringing greater convenience and service capabilities to the communities we support."

As part of the Sun Auto Network, both locations operate under the company's Driver Commitment, centered on clarity, confidence and customer care, while delivering the advantages of a scaled network, including a Price Match Guarantee, access to leading tire brands, 24/7 online appointment scheduling, digital vehicle inspections, nationwide warranties and a full range of automotive services from tire replacement and alignments to brakes, batteries, and preventative maintenance.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned businesses form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.