Sun Auto Network Prioritizes Community Engagement With Launch of Impact Program

The program, titled Drive With Purpose , is Sun Auto's national community impact initiative connecting store operations with local giving and community support. This expansion of community engagement follows the Company's investment of over $70,000 toward charitable giving in 2025 and a donation of $30,000 in Q1 2026 .



MESA, Ariz., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service today announced the launch of Drive With Purpose, a community impact initiative that enables teammates and guests to participate in meaningful community partnership through every service visit. The program was built from Sun Auto's independent shop roots and is focused on local action with national support.

"Drive With Purpose is a platform in which we can support our local communities every day," said Tony Puckett, Sun Auto Tire & Service CEO. "It connects the automotive service work that we are doing in our stores to the opportunity to serve others in need within our local markets and gives our teams and guests a great way to support these amazing charitable organizations. Every mile truly matters, and this is how we bring that to life."

Built Around Three Primary Focus Areas

Drive With Purpose is organized around three focus areas that reflect how Sun Auto serves the communities where its stores operate:

Community Partnerships support local events, food banks, and grassroots efforts that strengthen the neighborhoods Sun Auto serves, while creating new ways for routine maintenance to contribute to fundraising efforts.

Veteran Causes focus on supporting our nation's veterans and first responders through trusted nonprofit partners, with programs that promote mobility, independence, and pathways to meaningful careers beyond service.

Educational Development invests in technical education and workforce training, helping create new pathways for future technicians and strengthening the long-term health of the automotive industry.

Continued Investment in Our Communities

This program is not an entirely new development for Sun Auto; last year, the company invested over $70,000 toward charitable giving and has already donated $30,000 in Q1 of this year. Sun Auto is focusing enhanced support to organizations focused on veterans, workforce development, and community partnership.

In January, over 700 teammates attended the DRIVE 2026 Leadership Workshop in Arizona. Regional teams from across the Sun Auto Network competed for donations toward charities in their local communities, including America's VetDogs, Susan G. Komen, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, TechForce Foundation, and No Kid Hungry.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 550 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

