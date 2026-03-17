Sun Auto Strengthens Its Network, Expands Into Colorado

The acquisition of 23 Colorado and Arizona locations from DAS Drive Automotive Services establishes a strong presence in the greater Denver market while expanding the Sun Auto footprint in the Southwest.





Colorado becomes the 26th state in the Sun Auto Network, which now encompasses more than 575 stores nationwide.

MESA, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service has entered Colorado through the acquisition of 23 locations in Colorado and Arizona from DAS Drive Automotive Services. The acquisition establishes Sun Auto's first locations in Colorado, creating a strong presence in the greater Denver market while strengthening the company's robust network in Arizona and expanding the Sun Auto Network's coverage across the Southwest.

Sun Auto Tire & Service enters Colorado, acquiring 23 locations from DAS and expanding its Southwest network. Post this Colorado becomes the 26th state in the Sun Auto Network, which now encompasses more than 575 stores nationwide.

"We're excited to welcome these respected brands and their teams to the Sun Auto Network," said Chief Operations Officer Chris Ripani. "Each of these businesses has built strong relationships in their communities by delivering dependable service and taking care of customers the right way. That commitment aligns perfectly with the values we look for in every partnership."

As part of the Sun Auto Network, guests will gain access to the broader advantages of the network, including leading national tire brands, digital vehicle inspections, expanded service capabilities and a nationwide warranty backed by more than 575 locations across the country. The locations will also benefit from shared operational resources, advanced training programs and integrated technology systems designed to support technicians and deliver a consistent, high-quality service experience.

This acquisition reflects Sun Auto's continued focus on sustainable growth through partnerships with well-established operators who share the company's commitment to service quality, team development and long-term community relationships.

With more than 575 locations nationwide, the Sun Auto Network continues expanding access to trusted tire and automotive services while supporting the teams and communities that power its growth.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

Media Contact:

Sun Auto Tire & Service Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service