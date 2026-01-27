Sun Auto Tire & Service Continues National Expansion with New Openings in Missouri and Mississippi

Sun Auto Network adds two additional locations following 37 openings in 2025. New Store- Plaza Tire Service in Lebanon, Missouri Mac's Tire & Service acquisition in Tupelo, Mississippi



MESA, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Network continues its national expansion with the addition of two new locations across the Midwest and Southeast, further strengthening regional density and market presence.

In January 2026, Sun Auto opened a new Plaza Tire Service location in Lebanon, Missouri, and completed the acquisition of Mac's Tire & Service in Tupelo, Mississippi. The combination of new development and acquisition underscores Sun Auto's continued balanced growth strategy, following the addition of 37 locations in 2025 and extending that momentum into 2026.

Mac’s Tire & Service, Tupelo, Mississippi Acquired by Sun Auto Network Plaza Tire Service Opens New Location in Lebanon, Missouri

Founded in 1963, Plaza Tire Service continues to expand through targeted new construction that increase density in key Midwest markets. The new Lebanon location strengthens Plaza's footprint in south-central Missouri while delivering the fast, reliable service and transparent communication the brand is known for.

"Our growth is intentional and market-driven," said Brian McMillan Senior Director of Marketing Operations and M&A Integration, Sun Auto Network. "Whether through new builds or acquisitions, the strength of the Sun Auto Network is its ability to support local brands with scale, systems, and operational support, while preserving the trust and relationships those teams have built in their communities."

Mac's Tire & Service has earned a strong reputation in Tupelo as a trusted, community-focused automotive service provider known for honest service, quality workmanship, and technical expertise. A long-standing local business, Mac's is recognized for treating customers like neighbors and maintaining a customer-first culture rooted in safety and service. The addition of Mac's expands Sun Auto's presence in northern Mississippi and strengthens its broader Southeast footprint.

As Sun Auto enters 2026, the company remains focused on disciplined, sustainable growth, prioritizing locations that enhance regional density, support operational consistency, and position the network for continued expansion across multiple markets.

Store Details

Mac's Tire Center- Store #7020

1123 W. Main Street

Tupelo, MS 38801

Phone: 662-842-7904

https://www.macstire.com/

Store Details

Plaza Tire Service – Store #9106

1900 S. Jefferson Ave

Lebanon, MO 65536

Phone: 417-288-0099

www.plazatireservice.com/

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 525 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network — designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.



As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training, and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication, and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

