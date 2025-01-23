Sun Life and affiliated companies donate $225,000 in support of California wildfire relief efforts

WELLESLEY, Mass. and TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it is supporting people affected by the wildfires in California with $225,000 in donations to multiple community organizations providing services to affected areas across Los Angeles County. The wildfires in the Los Angeles area are among the largest there in recent history, burning more than 30,000 acres and destroying thousands of homes.

Local donation recipients are:

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles Community Impact Fund which is providing essential items, access to showers, food, wi-fi, and free childcare, including for first responders.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund which was started to support both short- and long-term needs of the school communities impacted by the wildfires. The fund focuses on providing financial assistance to students and families, resources for students, and mental health support.

In addition to local community groups, Sun Life affiliated companies SLC Management and BGO (part of SLC Management) are contributing to the American Red Cross. Sun Life U.S. (including DentaQuest) and MFS are contributing to the World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross.

As part of Sun Life's commitment to people, clients and communities, the company is helping impacted clients who may need to find dentists or other provider care services in a new location. Sun Life is also providing clients with extra time to make premium payments, make alternate arrangements to receive their benefits, particularly if they have had to evacuate, and offering access to Employee Assistance Programs to help people cope with the trauma.

Clients in need are encouraged to visit Sun Life's website for information on how to find help. Anyone wishing to help is encouraged to donate to the American Red Cross.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.51 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in American dollars

Media contacts:

Sun Life U.S.: [email protected]

Sun Life Canada: [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.