Sun Life co-leads $90 million investment for HELP USA's new women's shelter in Brooklyn, N.Y.

In addition to the investment through SLC Management, Sun Life's institutional alternatives asset management business, Sun Life U.S. has donated $25,000 to HELP USA to support the organization's Healthy Living initiative, which provides healthy cooking classes at the facility.

At the ribbon cutting on Tuesday, HELP USA President and CEO Dan Lehman delivered remarks and welcomed New York City Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, Dr. Helen Arteaga, and NYC Dept. of Social Services Commissioner, Erin Dalton, among others, to offer a few words. Remarks emphasized the valuable services HELP USA has provided in Brooklyn and more broadly around the country, and the impact the facility will have for women facing homelessness – many of whom are fleeing domestic violence situations.

"Supporting essential services for underserved populations is central to our strategy of helping people access care and other health services," said David Healy, president of Sun Life U.S. "By investing in initiatives like this shelter, we're advancing our commitment to solutions that strengthen communities. With decades of experience running shelters, we know HELP USA will establish a valuable community asset with this new building."

The investment aligns with Sun Life's broader strategy to help people access the care and coverage they need. This approach also drives the company's philanthropic framework, which supports programs and organizations that improve access to care and provide health and wellness services to communities that need it most.

"Our investment in HELP USA's new shelter reflects Sun Life's focus on creating meaningful impact in communities facing the greatest challenges," said Randy Brown, chief investment officer, Sun Life. "This purpose-built facility will help at-risk women find the resources and support they need in a model that promotes resilience and sustainable results."

Headquartered in New York City, HELP USA operates more than 70 sites and programs throughout the country and has aided more than 550,000 people since its founding 40 years ago. HELP USA's mission is to fight homelessness at every stage with prevention, emergency shelter, supportive services, and permanent, affordable housing for those in crisis.

"HELP Women's Center represents an important investment in how we support women entering the New York City shelter system," said Dan Lehman, president and CEO of HELP USA. "Sun Life's partnership in this project is the exact kind of shared commitment needed between businesses and nonprofits to create solutions that have lasting impact for the people HELP USA serves."

SLC Management is the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life, offering solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About HELP USA

For 40 years, HELP USA has worked to ensure that everyone has a place to call home. Serving nearly 600,000 individuals and families since its founding in 1986, the organization has provided shelter for people in crisis, built affordable housing, and strengthened communities through prevention and supportive services. Today, HELP USA addresses the root causes of homelessness at more than 70 sites across New York City and the country. For more information, visit www.helpusa.org.

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SOURCE Sun Life U.S.