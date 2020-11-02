Sun Life partners with Noyo to expand data connectivity to leading HR benefits administration platforms

Sun Life's digital and connectivity strategy is focused on streamlining the client experience and making it easier for employers to access and interact with Sun Life's suite of benefits.

"We understand that employers continue to seek out digital solutions that make their day-to-day work easier and more efficient," said David Healy, senior vice president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Working with Noyo gives us the opportunity to build relationships that allow broader connectivity with employers, and we're excited to explore how these connections will improve our clients' digital experience with Sun Life benefits."

Noyo provides the API-powered infrastructure to create secure data pathways connecting key HR and benefits administration solutions to Sun Life, simplifying and streamlining insurance processes with digital benefits platform partners. The collaborative work to establish connections with leading HR platforms is already underway.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sun Life to activate seamless, modern connections with leading HR systems," said Shannon Goggin, CEO and co-founder of Noyo. "Together, we can deliver amazing experiences for everyone who benefits from Sun Life's portfolio of insurance products."

For more information about Sun Life's API connectivity work and digital capabilities, visit www.sunlife.com/digital .

For more information about Noyo, visit www.noyo.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,122 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About Noyo

Noyo is the leading digital infrastructure platform for the health insurance industry. Noyo's mission is to build a world where people feel protected by their health insurance benefits. This starts with faster and more accurate data exchange between health insurance carriers and benefits software, which drastically reduces errors and improves the consumer experience. Noyo's powerful, secure API platform connects with, and can be customized to, both legacy systems and newer models of distribution industry wide.

Noyo combines technical excellence with insurance domain expertise to unlock creative solutions for the rapidly changing insurance industry. Its team brings together early builders from innovative insurtech companies Zenefits and Beam Dental, API experts from companies like Earnest and Lob, and people who are passionate about solving the hardest problems in health insurance. To learn more about Noyo's industry leading APIs and carrier network, visit www.noyo.com .

