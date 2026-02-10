Sun Life receives 100% score on Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for 17th consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has received its 17th consecutive 100% score on Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion. Sun Life continuously engages employees in fostering an inclusive, supportive workplace that encourages every employee to bring their authentic selves to work.

Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index 2026

"Maintaining a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index year after year confirms our genuine commitment to the inclusion and belonging of all employees," said Diontha Fancher, director of Inclusion & Belonging for Sun Life U.S. "Our dedication to a culture of inclusion helps attract and retain talent from all backgrounds, and drives how we support our employees in meaningful ways."

As a leading benefits provider, Sun Life has been intentional in offering benefits that support all employees, and include considerations for the LGBTQ+ community so they can also thrive. This includes access to fertility and family building benefits without needing to provide a medical diagnosis of infertility, and a "chosen family" option within paid family leave coverage.

"For nearly a quarter of a century, the Corporate Equality Index has put a marker down for businesses committed to inclusion and transparency for all workers. Now, more than ever, we celebrate them," said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. "No matter the environment, companies that communicate clearly and lead with transparency earn trust, retain talent, and strengthen their business. We are always here to collaborate with employers who want to foster a workplace where team members can bring their best selves to the office."

Sun Life's Pride Inclusion Network supports GLAAD, and is a sponsor of Out & Equal, attending the Out & Equal 2025 Workplace Summit, and offering its resources to Sun Life employees.

Sun Life U.S. has been named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes and receives the Great Place to Work recognition each year. Sun Life's other U.S. workplace recognitions include the Top Places to Work lists in the Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, Baltimore Sun, Kansas City Star, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and the Top Workplaces list in the Kansas City Business Journal. Sun Life U.S. is also listed on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

