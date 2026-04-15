Sun Life U.S. and Kansas City Royals announce 5-year partnership renewal and launch "Every Single Smile" campaign

"We are pleased to renew our partnership with the Royals and find new ways to make a positive impact in Kansas City," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "We have a large office here and believe strongly in supporting the communities where our employees live and work, particularly in ways that benefit those in need. We are hopeful that our work with the Royals and our focus on improving the oral health of all will resonate with the Kansas City community and create excitement among the great fan base."

With this new agreement, Sun Life and the Royals will collaborate with TeamSmile, a national non-profit that leverages relationships with sports teams and universities to hold large-scale dental clinics for local kids from underserved communities. Sun Life supports TeamSmile events across the country and helped launch the Dental Home Project, which establishes relationships for underserved youth with local dentists.

Throughout the baseball season, Sun Life and the Royals will conduct the "Every Single Smile" campaign, which will generate a $50 donation from Sun Life to TeamSmile for each Royals single during the regular season. The Royals and Sun Life will also host an additional TeamSmile clinic this fall, increasing access to oral healthcare for local children in need.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Sun Life and build on the meaningful work we've accomplished together over the past several years," said Alex Schulte, vice president of Corporate Partnerships, Kansas City Royals. "Their commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community aligns closely with our values, and we're excited to keep working together to make a lasting impact across Kansas City."

First signing on as a Royals sponsor in 2017 Sun Life and The Kansas City Royals Foundation have run annual health clinics for local youth, and the season-long #StrikeoutDiabetes fundraising campaign to support health programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. The agreement with the Royals also gives Sun Life top-tier game experience and hosting opportunities. Sun Life is also a sponsor and partner of the Boston Celtics and Maine Celtics.

Click here to learn more about Sun Life's philanthropic partnerships and programming.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

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Sun Life U.S.

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