Sun Life U.S. named a Top Workplace by the Boston Globe for seventh consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe, through employee survey company Energage. With several consecutive years of recognition in Boston, Hartford and nationally, as well as newer recognition in Milwaukee and Kansas City, Sun Life has established itself as an employer of choice around the country. The Top Workplaces recognition is based on employee survey results and information about the company's employee programming.

2024 Boston Globe Top Places to Work

"Culture has become our superpower – it fuels higher levels of employee engagement, and also keeps people committed to and enthusiastic about their work," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Things like flexibility, support and collaboration have become cultural mainstays at Sun Life, and we have worked hard to make our culture consistent in Massachusetts and in our other office locations across the country."

Sun Life's Wellesley office is the largest of its office hubs, home to approximately 1,300 employees. In addition to a generous paid family and medical leave program, sabbaticals and other benefits, Sun Life provides its employees with a flexible, hybrid work model that allows them to decide which days to use the office. With this approach, employees determine where they will be most productive that day and experience better work/life balance.

When employees work in the office, they enjoy an environment that offers the tools and resources to host meetings and collaborate with colleagues in person and virtually. Employees can sit in different areas throughout the day, depending on the type of work they are doing.

"As we continue to build our Top Workplace platform, we realize that it takes a combination of things to be a top place to work," added Wortham. "From benefits, to culture, to hybrid flexibility and belief in our purpose of improving health access, we are proud to continuously foster an environment that inspires people to do their best work every day. Receiving this recognition in Boston once again lets us know we're doing things right, and it is truly gratifying to know that feedback came directly from our employees."

Sun Life's Top Workplace recognitions through Energage are:

Sun Life has also received several workplace awards from other organizations, including:

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023 – 2024

Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024

Best Large Employers 2024 Great Place to Work certification 2021 – 2023

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2017 – 2023

Girls Club Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work 2022 – 2023

100% score on Human Rights Commission Corporate Equality Index 2009 – 2023

With its Boston-area office hub based in Wellesley, Sun Life U.S. maintains a strong relationship with the Greater Boston community. As a corporate partner of the Boston Celtics, Sun Life has supported the YMCA of Greater Boston for more than ten years, with the annual #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign and mid-winter Fit to Win youth fitness program. Other philanthropic support in the Boston area includes the United Way, the Dimock Center and RIZE program.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.51 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.