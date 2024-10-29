Sun Life U.S. named a Top Workplace for Remote Work by Monster.com

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Top Workplace for Remote Work by Monster.com, a recognition based on employee surveys conducted by Energage, and direct information about Sun Life's employee programs and benefits. Sun Life maintains a flexible, hybrid culture that gives employees the choice of when they come into an office.

"Although we had several hybrid employees prior to the pandemic, we have really leaned into the hybrid dynamic, helping people stay connected to their colleagues and their jobs," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Technology is only part of the solution. We maintain a culture that prioritizes work/life balance and have created opportunities for our employees to connect and build rapport throughout the year. We want every employee to feel valued and included regardless of their work location."

This award follows several consecutive Top Workplace recognitions for Sun Life U.S., including in Hartford (Hartford Courant, 4 years); Boston (Boston Globe, 6 years); Baltimore (Baltimore Sun, 1 year); Milwaukee (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 1 year); and nationally (USA Today, 4 years).

Sun Life employees are encouraged to connect in person when they can, whether off-site or at an office. This includes curating satellite communities where there are large concentrations of employees not near a Sun Life office. All Sun Life employees have access to inclusive programming, including regional events that bring colleagues together, and philanthropic activities that give people the opportunity to gather and give back to their local communities. Sun Life's U.S. office hubs are in Wellesley, Mass., Hartford, Conn., Milwaukee, Baltimore, Kansas City and Portland, Maine. Employee satellite communities include Texas and Florida.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

