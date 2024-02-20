Sun Life U.S. named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers

Sun Life U.S.

20 Feb, 2024, 14:33 ET

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of America's Best Large Employers 2024 by Forbes, building on previous Forbes recognitions including Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Dental Insurers. The recognition results from extensive market research and surveyed employees around the country. Sun Life is committed to setting standards as a top workplace, promoting a flexible culture, hybrid work model, and new, state-of-the-art offices that support both wellness and productivity.

"We are honored to receive this award from Forbes knowing it is based on positive feedback from our employees, as well as meaningful benefits and engagement programs," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "We're passionate about being a top workplace and believe that supporting employees is not only the right thing to do, but also a best practice for business success."

Sun Life U.S. offers employees one of the most generous paid family and medical leave plans in the country, allowing caregivers and those dealing with a health condition the time and support to address their needs. Employees also have access to a sabbatical program, taking time for professional or personal development, or to simply unplug for an extended period of time.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is also a strong focus for Sun Life, with initiatives in hiring and retention, career development, and philanthropy. Sun Life U.S. hosts several Inclusion Networks (Employee Resource Groups,) including Asian Alliance, Black Excellence Alliance (BEA); BrightWomen; DiverseAbility; Emerging Professionals Networks (EPN); Hispanic & Latin-America Alliance (HOLA, Adelante); Sun Life Pride; and Veteran's Engagement Team (VET).

Sun Life U.S. has received several top workplace awards, including Boston Globe Top Place to Work (six consecutive years); Hartford Courant Top Place to Work (three consecutive years); Top Workplaces USA (three consecutive years); and Baltimore Sun Top Places to Work 2023. In 2022 and 2023 Sun Life U.S. received the Great Places to Work recognition and was named a GirlsClub Top 25 Female Friendly Employer. In 2023 Sun Life U.S. was named by TIME Magazine as a Top Company for Future Leaders.

Globally, Sun Life was named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Companies for Women in 2023.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.40 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

