Sun Life U.S. names leaders for its Dental and Group Benefits businesses

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. today announced leadership transitions for its Dental and Group Benefits businesses, effective September 2. David Healy, who is currently president of Group Benefits, will become president of the Dental business. He succeeds Steve Pollock, current leader of the Dental business and former president and CEO of DentaQuest, who is moving to an advisory role now that the major integration milestones are complete from Sun Life's 2022 acquisition of the company. Joi Tillman, who is currently chief commercial dental officer, will become president of Group Benefits.

"I'm especially pleased to announce these leadership transitions from the exceptional talent within our company," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "David is a deeply experienced leader, who has modernized group digital capabilities, expanded our partnerships and added a focus on health services, all of which will be a continued focus in Dental. Joi has 35 years of broad experience in group benefits, driving successful innovations to help members navigate and use their benefits.

"Steve is a strategic and insightful leader who has grown DentaQuest into the second-largest dental benefits provider in the country and the largest provider of Medicaid dental benefits. We have benefited greatly from his vision and passion for providing members with access to oral health. There are millions of people smiling today because of Steve's contributions! I'm excited for the future as we continue the important work of providing even more Americans with access to the care and coverage they need."

Healy, who has led Group Benefits since 2017, has grown the business while investing in new capabilities and services to make benefits easier for clients and broaden access to care. His more than 20 years at Sun Life include leading the U.S. Operations and Technology teams, where he combined services across business units for consistency in the client experience and modernized IT delivery. Healy also oversaw the integration of Assurant Employee Benefits (AEB), which Sun Life acquired in 2016, and was instrumental in the acquisition of insurtech Maxwell Health in 2018, which added digital talent and expertise to the organization.

Tillman, who has held positions at Sun Life U.S. leading the group Voluntary, Dental and Vision businesses, has deep group distribution relationships and a longstanding focus on leveraging technology to support client value and business growth. Early in the pandemic, she was instrumental in quickly pivoting to virtual enrollment capabilities so that members could easily sign up for their employee benefits. Tillman joined Sun Life with the acquisition of AEB, where she was SVP of Voluntary, and earlier held positions in underwriting and risk management, operations and human resources. During her current position as leader of Commercial Dental, Tillman has added large new clients and the capabilities to support them.

During Pollock's 25 years with DentaQuest, the company developed Preventistry®, a holistic approach to optimal oral health that centers on preventive care. He also established a growing network of approximately 80 dental practices to deliver direct patient care in underserved communities across the U.S. Under his leadership, he drove market growth in government and commercial group solutions for dental and vision. In his advisory role, Pollock will help ensure a smooth transition for the Dental business.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

