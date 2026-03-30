Sun Life U.S. names Tony Mollica as new dental business leader

Former Humana executive to lead all of Sun Life U.S. Dental, focused on growth and promoting improved oral health for all

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. today announced the appointment of Tony Mollica as president for its Dental business, which includes DentaQuest, effective March 30. Mollica will set the strategic direction for Dental going forward with a focus on our mission of helping people access quality oral healthcare through growth across our Medicaid, Commercial, and Medicare Advantage business segments, as well as affiliated Advantage Dental+ practices, and deepening relationships with key stakeholders. He succeeds David Healy who was appointed president, Sun Life U.S.

Tony Mollica joins Sun Life U.S. to lead Dental, including DentaQuest, with focus on client and member satisfaction. Post this Tony Mollica

Working with the Dental leadership team, Mollica will shape the go-to-market strategies for all businesses and products, including vision insurance, which currently serve approximately 32 million people nationwide. He will also oversee membership and retention strategies and lead the development and implementation of managed care strategies that effectively balance quality, access and cost.

"Tony's extensive background in health plan leadership across every sector—Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid—brings exactly the strategic expertise and operational excellence we need to lead our talented Dental team as we deliver best-in-class service and access to care for the millions of people we serve," Healy said. "What particularly excites me about working with him is his demonstrated commitment to balancing quality and access while driving sustainable growth. Throughout his career, he has consistently focused on improving health outcomes, promoting a member-first mindset, and building energized, results-oriented teams, making him an excellent addition to our leadership team."

An accomplished leader, Mollica joins Sun Life from Humana, where he served in progressively senior leadership roles. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer for Independent Care Health Plan, where he was accountable for market strategy and day-to-day operations. Prior to Humana, he held clinical operations and product leadership roles with UnitedHealth Group.

"Joining Sun Life represents an incredible opportunity to lead a strong dental organization at an important moment for the industry," Mollica said. "Throughout my career, I've been passionate about fostering cultures where teams are empowered to innovate and drive operational excellence to relentlessly pursue customer satisfaction.

"I'm energized by the prospect of collaborating with the outstanding Dental leadership team to accelerate the momentum already shaped by such a strong business foundation. The Sun Life Dental team's commitment to improving the oral health of all resonates deeply with my career-long commitment to delivering member-centered care, and I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with other dedicated leaders and contribute to Sun Life's growing success."

Mollica holds a Master of Healthcare Innovation from Arizona State University, a Master of Science in Communication – Organizational Development from Illinois State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He is a member of American Health Insurance Professionals, is an active board member with Food for Health and Wisconsin Association of Health Plans, board president for Alliance of Health Insurers, and chair of the board for Project Foundation.

Sun Life U.S. Dental, which includes DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 32 million Americans. For more than 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of more than 70 dental practices in primarily underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about Sun Life U.S. Dental at sunlife.com/dental and dentaquest.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

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SOURCE Sun Life U.S.