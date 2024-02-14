Sun Life U.S. now offers Family Leave Insurance to help more workers access paid leave benefits to care for loved ones

News provided by

Sun Life U.S.

14 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is offering Family Leave Insurance (FLI) in Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas, with more states on the way. The fully insured offering broadens workers' access to paid leave, giving more employers the option to provide a valuable benefit to their employees more easily. Sun Life has long been an advocate for paid leave, working with state programs to include a private option and supporting the recent legislative proposal from Senators Deb Fischer and Angus King to expand access to the employer paid leave tax credit. Sun Life FLI aligns with the current tax credit and will align with changes in the future.

"We believe every worker in this country should have the option to take paid leave, and no one should have to choose between their job and caring for a loved one," said David Healy, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "While the Family and Medical Leave Act provides unpaid leave up to 12 weeks, many employees have the difficult decision of whether they can afford to take time off to address their needs. Employers in these states can choose to offer paid family leave benefits to their employees, who will have the ability to care for a loved one when necessary and return to work less stressed, and ready to be productive."

Built on decades of industry experience and expertise on leave, absence management, and return-to-work models, Sun Life FLI fills a substantial benefits gap for employers in states without government programs. Sun Life FLI is offered as fully insured coverage, helping small and mid-size employers offer the benefit without the risk of self-funding. 

"In addition to giving workers access to paid leave, FLI gives employers a powerful tool for talent recruitment and retention, as more often, workers seek out a robust benefits offering when considering jobs," said Sheila Sokolski, assistant vice president, Product and Marketing, Sun Life U.S. "We are pleased to expand this benefit in states that give employers the option to offer it, which will also contribute to economic growth."

With Sun Life FLI, employees get the benefit of Sun Life's online claims submission, and employers can track employees' leave details, supporting overall health and productivity management.

Sun Life FLI is available for quoting in Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas on April 1, with other states expected to approve filing in the coming months. For more information visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/employers/products-and-services/family-leave-insurance/.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.40 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
781-800-3609

Anjie Coplin
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
214-549-1553

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial/

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

Also from this source

Sun Life partners with Somatus to provide comprehensive services for late-stage kidney disease and cardiovascular care

Sun Life partners with Somatus to provide comprehensive services for late-stage kidney disease and cardiovascular care

Sun Life U.S. has named Somatus as a preferred partner to further support the company's strategy to increase access to care while managing rising...
Sun Life diabetes "Team Up" grant program relaunches as "Health Access" program, recognizing community organizations that broaden access to health services

Sun Life diabetes "Team Up" grant program relaunches as "Health Access" program, recognizing community organizations that broaden access to health services

Sun Life U.S. is re-launching its grant program in 2024 as the Sun Life Health Access grant program, aligning with the company's commitment to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Health Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.