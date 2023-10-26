Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key Now Open To The Public

Upgraded Florida Keys Resort was formerly Lazy Lakes RV Resort

LOWER SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a leading hospitality management and development company specializing in outdoor resort destinations, is thrilled to announce the opening of Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key. The resort, formerly known as Lazy Lakes RV Resort, just underwent a massive multimillion dollar upgrade. The purchase and renovation of the property totaled just over a $14 million investment from Blue Water Development. This opening signifies Blue Water's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for guests in the Florida Keys.

Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key is a luxury location along a seven-acre saltwater lake, surrounded by parks and mangroves offering 73 full hook-up RV sites and 20 vacation cottages with patios and complimentary Wi-Fi. Some exciting new additions to the property include Aqua Bana rentals. Sugarloaf Key is the first RV resort to offer this floating private oasis in the Lower Keys. Guest can also enjoy kayaking, paddleboard rentals, a heated or cooled swimming pool depending on the season, a tiki bar with a fire pit, and a custom Airstream food truck offering snacks and beverages for purchase and more amenities that truly embody the Florida Keys experience.

"We are thrilled to bring this amazing Blue Water experience to one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in Florida," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "Our team is dedicated to creating exceptional outdoor vacations, and we look forward to our guests experiencing the enhanced amenities, services, and overall atmosphere of this extraordinary resort. The onsite staff is excited and ready to provide our guests with memorable stays that are marked by relaxation, fun activities and access to everything the Florida Keys has to offer."

Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key, located at 311 Johnson Rd, Summerland Key, FL 33042, officially opened to the public October 1, and will be celebrating a grand opening event in early 2024. As part of their opening, the property is offering an introductory rate of $99 for RV sites and $199 for Cottage Vacation Rentals with promo code KEYS99 now through the end of this year.

Photos of the property can be seen here. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.sosugarloafkey.com and for the latest updates, please follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook

Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key is a premier outdoor resort destination located in the beautiful Florida Keys. The resort offers a range of accommodations, including RV sites, and waterfront cottages, providing guests with opportunities to relax, enjoy outdoor activities, and experience the natural beauty of the Florida Keys. For more information, visit www.sunoutdoorssugarloafkey.com.

