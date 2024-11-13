New Shows, Holiday Parties, Tree Lighting, Seasonal Entertainment All Part of New Holidays at Sea Program Aboard Conde Nast Traveler's #1 Mega Cruise Ship

Newly Launched "ArtBeat a Happy Heart by Britto" Adds to Entertainment Lineup

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season. As the latest and most impressive addition to the Princess Cruises fleet, Sun Princess celebrates its inaugural holiday season with dazzling décor, immersive shows, exclusive family activities and beloved holiday traditions reimagined at sea.

Sun Princess Debuts All-New Holiday Experiences for an Unforgettable Season at Sea Sun Princess Debuts All-New Holiday Experiences for an Unforgettable Season at Sea Sun Princess Debuts All-New Holiday Experiences for an Unforgettable Season at Sea

Recently recognized as #1 in Mega Cruise in the United States in the annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, the next-level Sun Princess is the ultimate destination to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah and New Year's in grand style with loved ones. With vibrant seasonal touches and unique activities debuting exclusively between November 30 and January 3, Holidays at Sea promises an extraordinary adventure for families, couples, and friends alike.

"Our team has created a lineup of magical holiday experiences you won't find anywhere else," said Becky Thomson Foley, Princess Head of Global Entertainment. "Whether you're planning a memorable escape this year or looking ahead to the 2025 holiday season, immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, as at Princess, entertainment really does happen all around you."

Tree Lighting Celebration, Santa Claus & More in the Stunning Piazza

Each cruise kicks off with a brand new, unforgettable Tree Lighting Celebration in the ship's breathtaking Piazza. Led by the Cruise Director, this spectacular light show brings holiday wishes to life, featuring a talented cast of singers and dancers, a special appearance by Stanley the Bear, and a guest selected to light the ship's grand Christmas tree – the largest ever featured on a Princess ship. With twinkling lights and festive music, this dazzling spectacle will set the mood for an extraordinary holiday journey.

For the first time ever, guests can interact with the ship's adorable "Polar Pals," enchanting animal puppets designed to delight kids of all ages. Inspired by the Northern Lights, these playful reindeer, penguin and polar bear characters roam the Piazza, engaging guests in memorable moments that bring a touch of winter magic to the tropics.

Guests young and old who believe in the spirit of jolly Old Saint Nick gather in the Piazza to eagerly follow the Santa tracker as he heads toward Sun Princess and makes his way on board for plenty of stories, music and photo opportunities throughout the voyage.

More Holiday Entertainment and Activities for All Ages

Princess World Orchestra – A Jazz Era Holiday Tribute: Step into the golden glitz of the Jazz Era as the Princess World Orchestra brings seasonal classics to life in a sophisticated holiday cabaret.

Holly Jolly Sweater Party: Guests are invited to don their most festive sweaters - or their most outrageous holiday outfits - and hit the dance floor. The DJ will be spinning an upbeat mix of holiday tunes, setting the perfect backdrop for guests to showcase their holiday spirit and celebrate in style.

Stanley, the New Elf's Daily Hide and Seek: Princess's adorable mascot, Stanley the Bear, dons his green elf suit for the season. Each day, guests can follow clues announced on the Wake Show to track down Stanley's latest hiding spot. It's a playful holiday adventure for all ages. Who knows where he'll turn up next?!?

Holiday Trivia, Competitions and Holiday Movies: From holiday movie marathons on the Movies Under the Stars screen to holiday-themed game shows, the cruise staff has a lineup of fun holiday activities to test guests' knowledge of seasonal traditions, Highlights include a Dreidel Spin-Off in the Piazza, as well as game shows covering everything from Christmas customs to New Year's trivia!

Religious Services

Sun Princess also offers a welcoming seasonal religious services, including:

Hanukkah Candle Lighting and Services

Christmas Eve Protestant Service

Christmas Eve Catholic Service

Interdenominational Christmas and Church Services

Festive Holiday Menus and Signature Cocktails

From a perfectly roasted Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings to Hanukkah latkes and Christmas prime rib, the Princess culinary team serves up an array of memorable holiday meals. Whether guests dine in the main dining room, specialty restaurants or casual eateries, the holiday spirit will be on full display, including letting the Princess team take care of securing all of the key ingredients, preparation, set up, cooking and cleaning.

To complete the experience, Princess mixologists are serving up holiday-themed cocktails and mocktails. Try "The Jingle," a cranberry vodka infusion, or "Charm," a pecan-spiced delight – both perfect for toasting the season.

Ring in 2025 with a Toast & a Kiss on The Love Boat

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style on The Love Boat—be sure to pack sequins, bow ties and dancing shoes as Sun Princess transforms into the ultimate party venue. The decks will come alive with music, décor and dancing all leading up to a spectacular countdown complete with noise makers, the Sun Princess Band and a Champagne toast to ring in 2025.

While Sun Princess exclusively offers the new Holidays at Sea program, all Princess ships in the fleet will celebrate the holidays in style, decked with holiday décor, festive activities, special menus, themed drinks and more, ensuring the magic of the season touches every corner of the Princess family.

New Show: ArtBeat a Happy Heart by Britto

In addition to the holiday celebrations, ArtBeat on Sun Princess has re-launched as "ArtBeat a Happy Heart by Britto," now featuring the iconic art of Romero Britto (who also has his namesake Love by Britto restaurant onboard Sun Princess). The reimagined show, in collaboration with Cirque Eloize, celebrates the vibrant art of Romero Britto, whose bold colors and playful patterns bring joy and energy to every scene. The story follows Sketch, a passionate artist who finds inspiration in a colorful cast of characters, creating a masterpiece that embodies the spirit of love and creativity

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises