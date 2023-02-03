Sun River Health Joins AHE Learning Collaborative

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun River Health has been invited to join the University of Chicago's Advancing Health Equity (AHE) Learning Collaborative after an extensive application and interview process. Founded in 2018, the Learning Collaborative offers technical assistance to multi-stakeholder, state-based teams comprised of state Medicaid agencies, Medicaid health plans, health care provider organizations, Medicaid members, and community organizations partnering to advance health equity and combat racism.

"Sun River Health is honored to join the AHE Learning Collaborative and make progress in advancing health equity," said Anne Kauffman Nolon, MPH, Sun River Health CEO. "The utilization of an intersectional approach to health equity that helps everyone play an active role in their own health care aligns perfectly with the core mission of health care as a right for all and not a privilege for some that Sun River Health has upheld since our founding in 1975."

The Learning Collaborative strives to create care delivery interventions and payment solutions that are designed to address underlying factors related to racism and intersecting forms of oppression that value and incorporate the patient and community voice. This comes at a perfect time as Sun River Health explores their role and participation with New York State's 1115 Waiver.

"Healthfirst is pleased to work alongside our provider partner Sun River Health as part of the AHE Learning Collaborative," said Pat Wang, President and CEO of Healthfirst. "Sun River Health serves nearly 30,000 Healthfirst members, some of the most vulnerable and financially challenged patient populations in New York State. With our value-based care model, we are uniquely positioned to partner with our providers to promote evidence-based initiatives that result in health equity and believe the Learning Collaborative is timely in its ability to help New York drive equitable care delivery to Medicaid beneficiaries."

The fundamental goals of the AHE Learning Collaborative include:

Advancing health equity through an anti-racist lens

Facilitating a learning community and disseminating key lessons that reduce health inequities

Transforming care in partnership with patients and communities

Transforming payment by implementing payment reform mechanisms

Transforming systems by aligning the efforts of state Medicaid offices, managed care organizations, and health care organizations with the patient-perspective

For more information, contact:

Jeffrey Palmer

917-692-9174 / [email protected]

SOURCE Sun River Health