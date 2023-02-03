Sun River Health Receives $3 Million in Omnibus Appropriations Funding from Congress

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun River Health has been approved to receive $1.8 million in omnibus appropriations funding from Congress requested by Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries for Sun River Health The Alpha School in Brooklyn, and $2 million requested by Senator Chuck Schumer and Representatives Sean Patrick Maloney for Sun River Health Beacon.

"We are incredibly grateful to Senator Chuck Schumer and Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Sean Patrick Maloney for securing these important funds for our community health center sites at The Alpha School in Brooklyn and in Beacon," said Anne Kauffman Nolon, MPH, Sun River Health CEO. "The funding for The Alpha School is a critical resource needed to bring this expanded health center vision to fruition. This expansion will ensure that more New Yorkers are able to access a wider variety of vital health care services, including walk-in primary care and behavioral health care, all utilizing using state-of-the-art equipment in a space that honors patients and creates a healing environment. The funding for Beacon will meet this community's growing needs, including by adding urgent care and expanding primary care."

The $1.8 million for The Alpha School will support the expansion of the facility's primary care, behavioral health services, and OASAS programs in East New York, a medically underserved area in which more than 56% of the residents are low income and experience high rates of chronic health conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and HIV/AIDS. The $2 million in funding for Sun River Health Beacon will help create a six-exam room urgent care suite.

For more information, contact:

Jeffrey Palmer

917-692-9174 / [email protected]

SOURCE Sun River Health