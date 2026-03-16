Sun Sentinel Names FirstService Residential a South Florida Favorite in Inaugural Awards Program

Reader‑voted gold-level recognition highlights the company's dedication to service excellence

PLANTATION, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading association management company, has been named South Florida's Favorite Property Management Company in the Sun Sentinel. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional service and enhancing the lifestyle of residents across the tri-county area.

FirstService Residential is awarded the gold badge for being voted by the community as South Florida's top property management company.

"Being recognized in the first-ever South Florida Favorites program is an honor and a powerful reflection of the commitment our associates bring to the communities they serve every day," said Robert G. Smith, president of FirstService Residential's South Region. "Our teams are deeply invested in the neighborhoods where they live and work, and this recognition represents their dedication to service excellence, strong relationships, and creating communities people are proud to call home."

The South Florida Favorites contest celebrates the businesses, people, and places most cherished by residents throughout the region. In its inaugural year, the program drew more than 86,000 votes across hundreds of categories, making the top‑three finish a notable distinction. Serving as the ultimate guide to Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties, the program spotlights the very best the region has to offer for both locals and visitors alike.

Award recipients are featured in the full‑color South Florida Favorites Winner's Magazine, distributed on March 15 in both the print and e-editions of the Sun Sentinel, the area's largest circulated daily newspaper.

FirstService Residential's recognition as a South Florida Favorite reinforces its longstanding commitment to exceptional service, operational excellence, and meaningful community connections. The inaugural award marks the beginning of what is expected to become a highly anticipated annual celebration of the organizations that define excellence across South Florida.

Discover how FirstService Residential is simplifying property management for board members and developers at LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential