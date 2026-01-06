Sunbelt Bakery® Unveils Fresh New Packaging: "New Shine Outside, Same Sunbelt Inside"

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Bakery, a brand known for delivering quality snacks made with care, is proud to announce the launch of its refreshed packaging across its beloved product line coming to your favorite store January 2026. The new look reflects the brand's bright, optimistic personality while maintaining the same great taste fans know and love.

Sunbelt Bakery Refreshed Packaging

With a modernized design and vibrant colors that highlight Sunbelt Bakery's commitment to quality, the updated packaging celebrates the brand's new tagline: "The Tastiest Flavors under the Sun®." The refreshed appearance brings added shelf appeal and reinforces Sunbelt Bakery's dedication to offering snacks that fit naturally into everyday life.

Early consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Shoppers have praised the new packaging as more modern and visually appealing, while noting that flavor callouts and nutrition information are easier to spot and read, making their shopping and selection experience even more convenient. The same great taste you love, now in a brand-new look that shines just as bright as its flavor.

Sunbelt Bakery's refreshed packaging will roll out across its full product assortment, including:

Chewy Granola Bars: From classic favorites like chocolate chip and fudge-dipped varieties, as well as delicious combinations featuring peanut butter, almonds and more.

Soft Baked Bars: Made with whole grains featuring fruit-flavored fillings, then finished with a light, sweet drizzle.

Seasonal Offerings: A rotating selection of limited-time flavors that add excitement throughout the year, providing fresh, unique tastes to enjoy.

"Our new packaging shines a light on what Sunbelt Bakery has always stood for — great taste and high quality," said Aaron DeLaughter, Sunbelt Bakery associate brand manager. "While we've added a 'new shine outside,' consumers can rest assured it's the 'same Sunbelt inside.'"

The redesign will roll out nationwide beginning January 2026, featuring updated visuals across the full portfolio of chewy granola bars, soft-baked bars and seasonal favorites.

Whether enjoyed on the go, at work, or shared with family, Sunbelt Bakery products continue to embody the spirit of goodness and sunny optimism — now with packaging that shines just as bright.

For more information, visit sunbeltbakery.com or follow Sunbelt Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about two billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

ABOUT THE SUNBELT BAKERY BRAND

McKee Foods, a family-owned company based in Collegedale, Tenn., introduced the Sunbelt Bakery brand in 1982. The Sunbelt Bakery brand offers snack products, including chewy granola bars and soft-baked bars. The bars are offered in a wide variety of flavors and offer consumers great tasting snack bars. To learn more about Sunbelt Bakery® snacks, visit sunbeltbakery.com or follow Sunbelt Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE McKee Foods