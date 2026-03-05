Texas Builders Spotlight Industry-Leading Construction Contracts in New Podcast Episode

Episode #131 of Your Project Shepherd examines the protections and legal framework behind the TAB Residential Construction Contracts Package

­AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) has partnered with Your Project Shepherd to release a new podcast episode examining the purpose and legal protections of the 2025–2027 TAB Residential Construction Contracts Package, a comprehensive suite of documents widely used by builders across Texas.

Hosted by Curtis Lawson of Shepherd Construction Advisors and Crafted Custom Homes, Episode #131 features a panel of industry leaders including Frances Blake, TAB General Counsel and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; Adam Aschmann, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Tilson Homes; and Donald Shelton, partner at Bush Rudnicki Shelton.

During the discussion, the panel explores how TAB's contracts, updated every two years in accordance with the Texas legislative sessions and refined over more than three decades, help manage risk, clarify expectations and strengthen trust between builders and homeowners. "It is the only set of published contracts that we can find that [complies] with current law," said Frances Blake.

The podcast highlights how clear contractual frameworks contribute to housing affordability and risk management by minimizing disputes and establishing clear expectations for both builders and homeowners. "It really is certainty and predictability for both sides," said Adam Aschmann. "Everybody knows what they're getting into, and that's what a lot of us are looking for as we go into these large relationships."

Highlighting the association's broader role in strengthening professional standards across the industry, the panel explains how TAB supports the residential construction industry through advocacy, industry resources such as its contracts, education and events, and workforce development through the Texas Builders Foundation.

Episode #131 of Your Project Shepherd is available here on the Your Project Shepherd YouTube channel.

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 27 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

