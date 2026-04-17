Sunbrella® Launches Trade Program

Introducing a single, trusted destination for sourcing Sunbrella fabrics and products, with preferred pricing, dedicated support and new ways to layer performance across every project

BURLINGTON, N.C., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbrella, the global leader in performance fabrics for indoor and outdoor applications, announces the launch of its Trade Program, developed to support interior designers at every stage of the design process. Created by and for interior designers, shaped by experience and insights drawn from the trade community, the program offers a more direct, efficient way to source from the expansive Sunbrella portfolio of fabrics and products while unlocking exclusive pricing, tailored support, and enhanced ordering capabilities.

The Trade Program offers a more direct way to source from the expansive Sunbrella portfolio of fabrics and products while unlocking exclusive pricing, tailored support, and enhanced ordering capabilities.

Through the program, designers gain streamlined access to Sunbrella fabric-by-the-yard across a growing range of textures, patterns and constructions, alongside finished products that extend the Sunbrella performance into every layer of the home. It also inspires new ways to use Sunbrella and its robust material offerings, providing a range of dimensions, aesthetics and complex wovens, all with the Color to the Core™ technology. From initial sourcing through final installation, the program is designed to simplify workflows and open new opportunities for incorporating Sunbrella into residential and commercial projects alike.

Program Benefits Include:

Exclusive Trade Pricing: Preferred pricing on fabric by the yard as well as finished goods, including award-winning indoor/outdoor throws, stocked and custom drapery, and cleaning solutions

Preferred pricing on fabric by the yard as well as finished goods, including award-winning indoor/outdoor throws, stocked and custom drapery, and cleaning solutions Complimentary Memo Samples: Unlimited potential to explore a range of styles, including sophisticated neutrals, intricate jacquards, plush textures, bold stripes, designer-led collaborations, and much more

Unlimited potential to explore a range of styles, including sophisticated neutrals, intricate jacquards, plush textures, bold stripes, designer-led collaborations, and much more Preferred Connections to Sunbrella Partners: Access to a network of established partners, including brands designers trust, as well as exclusive design collaborations available to the trade

Access to a network of established partners, including brands designers trust, as well as exclusive design collaborations available to the trade Simplified Orders with Quick Turnaround: New large-order functionality, making it easier than ever for designers to source and manage materials for projects of any size and scale, with a vast majority of products available within days, alongside made-to-order and specialty options designed to support a range of project needs

New large-order functionality, making it easier than ever for designers to source and manage materials for projects of any size and scale, with a vast majority of products available within days, alongside made-to-order and specialty options designed to support a range of project needs Personalized Support and a Lasting Warranty: Dedicated assistance every step of the way from the Sunbrella Trade Program team to the brand's network of fabric and furniture brand partners, all backed by an industry-leading warranty

Dedicated assistance every step of the way from the Sunbrella Trade Program team to the brand's network of fabric and furniture brand partners, all backed by an industry-leading warranty Firsthand Knowledge of New Offerings: With new product introductions rolling out regularly and additional partner benefits coming online soon, the Sunbrella Trade Program gives designers early visibility into what's next

"We are proud to introduce our Trade Program, created to better support today's interior design professionals with comprehensive offerings rooted in performance, versatility, and ease of use," said Sarah Dooley, Senior Director, Design Trade Sales and Marketing at Sunbrella. "Through years of research and innovation, Sunbrella has created a portfolio of textiles and finished products that can be integrated into every part of the home with a dynamic mix of textures, colors, and design aesthetics. This program reflects our commitment to the trade community by providing these best-in-class materials, but also dedicated support, exclusive access, and a smooth experience from sourcing to specification. We look forward to deepening our partnerships with designers and serving as a trusted resource as they bring their clients' visions to life."

Since 1961, Sunbrella has been trusted for its unique combination of durability, comfort and style. The Trade Program builds on this legacy, offering a more cohesive way to work across the ever-growing Sunbrella portfolio, from core upholstery fabrics to co-branded collaborations with leading design partners such as Sien + Co, CW Stockwell, Block Shop and Kelly Ventura. Beyond fabric yardage, designers can also specify a broader range of applications, including custom window treatments available through the Sunbrella network of dealers, as well as indoor/outdoor throws and other finished products that allow them to layer performance throughout a space.

The Trade Program is now open to qualified members of the design community. Designers can apply online today to begin accessing exclusive benefits and resources. For more information or to apply, please visit sunbrella.com/residential-designer.

About Sunbrella

For more than 60 years, Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about performance textiles. Crafted by a global design team, Sunbrella products pair enduring performance with refined look and feel, using proprietary technology to give consumers, designers and architects the materials they need to create extraordinary, long-lasting spaces.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, Sunbrella textiles are used across residential and commercial settings, spanning upholstery, marine and shade applications, window treatments and lifestyle products. Through Sunbrella Interiors, the brand brings its performance-driven approach indoors with design-forward fabrics developed and styled specifically for interior spaces. Sunbrella textiles and products are woven to support the everyday moments of a life well-lived.

As the performance fabric pioneer since 1961, Sunbrella is available worldwide and proudly manufactured by North Carolina-based Glen Raven Inc., which has been family-owned for more than 140 years. Glen Raven's operations include five U.S. manufacturing facilities as well as production sites in Europe and Asia to support global customers. For more, including inspiration, fabrics, products and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X (Twitter) at @Sunbrella.

SOURCE Glen Raven