SunDance Acquisition Creates Exciting New Flexible Packaging Opportunities for Product Marketers

Latest HP Indigo Digital Printer Enhances Speed, Scale, and Quality to Meet Packaging Demand

ORLANDO, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance is a recognized leader in commercial printing, packaging, and mailing solutions in the Southeastern U.S. and a popular choice among national brands. Today, SunDance announced further strategic expansion of its inhouse packaging capabilities with installation of the HP Indigo 200K digital printer. Dedicated to the company's award-winning packaging division, the new digital printer enables SunDance to produce custom pouches, flexible packaging wraps, and pressure-sensitive labels at significantly greater volume and speed while maintaining crucial quality and consistency.

SunDance president JohnHenry Ruggieri by new HP 200K

"For product marketers, packaging is as important as the product itself," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance president. "Given the intense competition for in-store and virtual shelf space, eye-catching flexible packaging and impressive custom pouches are essential to successful sales."

In addition to supporting SunDance client demand for faster turnaround times, the new HP Indigo printer accommodates larger packaging projects that previously exceeded digital printing capabilities.

HP Indigo digital printer technology has elevated the appearance and durability of flexible packaging over the past six years and continues to drive innovation in flexible packaging, particularly in the thriving pouch market. According to HP, many customers are experiencing up to 40% annual growth in print volumes due to HP advances in print speed and capacity.

SunDance has a longstanding practice of reinvesting in its business to provide the latest technological innovations and U.S. made printing and packaging solutions for clients. Installation of the HP Indigo digital printer also aligns with SunDance sustainability principles by minimizing excess inventory and production waste.

SunDance recently expanded its manufacturing facility to support strategic acquisitions like the HP Indigo press and Heidelberg Versafire LV, with additional enhancements scheduled in the coming months.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Best Printer for multiple years, Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards, a 2026 Silver ADDY Award, and 2026 Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Award. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Visit SunDanceUSA for more information.

Contact: Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

(407) 563-5004 | [email protected]

SOURCE SunDance