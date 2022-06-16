SunDance Begins Stand-Up Pouch Production with Ares 400-SUP Machine

The award-winning printing company has expanded its flexible packaging offerings with stand-up pouches, favored both by consumers and brands.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Busy shoppers are gravitating to products packaged in stand-up pouches thanks to their convenience, visual appeal and durability. SunDance, a leader in commercial printing, now offers this popular type of flexible packaging with its recent acquisition of the Hudson-Sharp Ares 400-SUP machine.

The pouch machine produces flexible pouches with low scrap rates, which reduces material waste. It also features a compact, efficient and easy-to-use design, allowing for quick changeovers for short and medium-run production.

As the first certified Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP) offset printer in Florida, SunDance's curated equipment aligns with its sustainability and quality standards — like the Ares-SUP.

The machine is able to run recycle-ready PE, laminated films, paper and bio-films, as well as produce various structures with crisp graphics and vibrant colors. For example:

Stand-Up Pouches

Stand-Up Pouches with Zipper

3-Side Seal Pouch

3-Side Seal Pouch with Zipper

"The Ares 400-SUP is a great addition to our company's growing pouch production," commented JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "With the machine, small but growing brands will be able to take advantage of stand-up pouches to better market their product."

Earlier this year, SunDance introduced child-resistant pouches to serve clients who require a higher level of product protection without sacrificing packaging appeal. Once again, the Orlando-based commercial printer is expanding production to include stand-up pouches to provide brands of any size with more flexible packaging options.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company that offers creative design, print, web and more. SunDance's innovative work has received top accolades, including Florida's Best Printer Golden Flamingo Award. The company is also a certified Women's Business Enterprise and the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.

