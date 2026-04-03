SunDance Expands Printing Options

Latest Heidelberg Digital Printer Delivers Unrivaled Speed and Quality

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance is a recognized leader in commercial printing, packaging, and mailing in the Southeastern U.S. and a popular choice among national brands. Recently SunDance announced a strategic new addition to its extensive inhouse printing capabilities with acquisition of the latest Heidelberg commercial digital printer, the Versafire LV. This addition expands the company's already robust digital printing capabilities and further complements an impressive offset printing operation.

JohnHenry Ruggieri, president of SunDance, with the company's new Heidelberg Versafire digital printer

The new Versafire LV accommodates a wide range of substrates, from coated and uncoated stocks, cover weights, and light boards to synthetics, labels, and specialty materials, as well as larger sheet sizes and an exciting range of print colors. The Heidelberg Versafire platform integrates seamlessly with the Prinect Digital Front End workflow system SunDance currently employs with its other Heidelberg commercial printing presses to automate and streamline job routing, scheduling, color management, and reporting. Along with the new printer, SunDance has added a third Heidelberg Polar cutter to support demand.

"Acquisitions like this directly reinforce our lean manufacturing objectives by minimizing operator touchpoints, improving quality, and reducing waste," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance president. "And our consistent record of actively reinvesting in the business continues to deliver significant benefits for our clients."

Those benefits include helping brands connect with buyers by leveraging the latest technological innovations, sustainable production practices, and quality U.S. made printing and packaging solutions.

While traditional offset printing remains the gold standard in commercial printing, Heidelberg continues to develop technologies that are driving innovations in digital printing, enabling companies like SunDance to produce a stunning array of digital projects on challenging timetables without any compromise in quality.

To complement its increased digital capacity, SunDance also offers digital foil and spot UV. Digital methods make foiling variable design/text possible because there is no need for a traditional die, as well as making specialty finishes more achievable for smaller print runs.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is an award-winning commercial print and packaging manufacturer. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades including Florida's Best Printer multiple years, Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards, a 2026 ADDY in Direct Mail/Marketing, and a 2026 Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Award for Shelf Appeal. The company was the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Visit SunDanceUSA for more information.

Contact: Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

407-734-7444 | [email protected]

SOURCE SunDance