SunDance Wins Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Award

Eye-Catching Flexible Pouch Honored for Shelf Impact

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance, a recognized leader in commercial printing, packaging, and mailing solutions in the Southeastern U.S. and a popular choice among national brands, announced it has won a Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Award on March 18, 2026. The SunDance entry took Silver in the Shelf Impact category, a strategic aspect of packaging that is vitally important to product marketers. Prior to receiving the FPA Achievement Award, SunDance won the Best Packaging Award at the 2025 Florida Print Awards, and a 2025 ADDY Award in the Direct Marketing/Direct Mail category.

SunDance won the 2026 silver Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Award SunDance won a Flexible Packaging Association Achievement Award for the Clear Conscience Pet SuperGravy™ pouches

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is the primary voice for the flexible packaging industry in the U.S., which posted more than $41 billion in sales in 2022. The industry is growing rapidly as lightweight, durable, easy-to-ship pouches continue to replace heavier cans and jars for many food and beverage products.

"Flexible packaging constitutes over 21% of the total packaging market in the U.S.," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance president. "SunDance is committed to this industry and to helping our clients successfully compete for precious retail and online shelf space. It's rewarding that our work has been recognized by the FPA for superior shelf impact."

SunDance produced the award-winning flexible packaging for Clear Conscience Pet SuperGravy, a nutritional powder sold in eye-catching, convenient pouches. SunDance experts guide product marketers in choosing appropriate materials for their needs, including specialty finishes like the glossy spot UV highlights that make these pup pouches pop.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is an award-winning commercial print and packaging manufacturer. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades including Florida's Best Printer multiple years, Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards, and a 2025 ADDY Award in Direct Marketing. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Please visit SunDanceUSA for more information.

Contact:

Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing

407-734-7444 | [email protected]

SOURCE SunDance