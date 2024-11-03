SUNDAY: AMAZON TEAMSTERS TO RALLY ON "DAY OF SOLIDARITY" WITH PRESIDENT O'BRIEN, SEN. CASEY

Hundreds of Workers Rally to Demand Fair Wages, Safe Workplace at Amazon

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, hundreds of Teamsters and Amazon workers, labor leaders and elected officials will rally on Sun., Nov. 3, for union rights, respect, fair wages, and a safe workplace at Amazon, as well as to send champions for workers like Sen. Casey back to the Senate. The "Amazon Teamsters Day of Solidarity" will be held in Philadelphia starting at 1:30 p.m.

Amazon drivers and warehouse workers in six facilities across three states have won unions with the Teamsters. In the face of Amazon's illegal refusal to bargain, Amazon Teamsters are building worker power by holding workplace actions and strikes, extending picket lines, and demanding Amazon recognize their Teamsters Union and bargain a union contract.

Earlier this year, Amazon Teamsters won a groundbreaking decision by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that sets the stage for Amazon delivery drivers across the country to organize with the Teamsters. The NLRB Region 31 in California found Amazon is a joint employer of its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) drivers, and therefore has a legal duty to recognize and bargain with the Teamsters Union.

WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST



WHO: Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President

Bill Hamilton, President, PA Conference of Teamsters and Joint Council 53

Amazon DSP Drivers and Warehouse Workers

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Democratic Candidate for PA Attorney General Eugene DePasquale

U.S. House Labor Caucus Chair Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ)

Speaker of the PA House of Reps. Joanna McClinton (District 191)



WHERE: Location will be provided upon RSVP request to Kara Deniz, [email protected]



VISUALS: Amazon workers and Teamsters holding signs and banners, speeches by workers, union leaders and elected officials.

On-site Contacts:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

Shane McCarthy, (203) 300-2178

[email protected]

