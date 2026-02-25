Sunderstorm Accelerates Global Growth for Its KANHA Brand With Strategic Partnerships to Scale Medical-Grade Cannabis Products Across Europe and Australia

Company now distributes KANHA flower in Australia and Europe, with edibles soon to follow

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm, a California-based leader in premium cannabis products and owner of the globally-recognized KANHA brand, today announced a strategic partnership with New Garden Pharma, a licensed manufacturer in North Macedonia, to further expand its global footprint into Europe and Australia. Sunderstorm is also working with other global partners, including California's Medical GmbH in Germany, FuGu Holdings in Australia, and Grow Group UK in the United Kingdom. These partnerships mark the next phase of Sunderstorm's long-term global strategy, focusing on entry into the global medical-grade cannabis market.

Founded in California 10 years ago, KANHA has been a premier and top-selling brand in the U.S. for years. The brand embarked on its global expansion strategy three years ago with its entry into Thailand and has established a presence across key international markets, including distribution in Europe, Japan, and Australia. These partnerships strengthen KANHA's ability to deliver its premium products into global markets while maintaining the quality and consistency that U.S. consumers have enjoyed for many years.

Through New Garden Pharma's EU-GMP facility in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sunderstorm will produce pharmaceutical‑grade cannabis edibles tailored for distribution across Europe and Australia, while also collaborating on the commercialization of premium cannabis flower and the joint development of innovative new product formats. The partnership provides the infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing excellence required to meet the rigorous demands of global medical cannabis markets.

Europe and Asia-Pacific represent some of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the world. Europe's medical market, valued at approximately US $3 billion in 2025, is projected to surge to US $13.16 billion by 2034, according to imarc . Meanwhile, the medical market in the Asia-Pacific region, currently estimated at US $630 million, is expected to expand to US $2.63 billion by 2033, according to Straits Research . With established operations in Asia and active distribution of cannabis flower from Thailand into the UK, Germany, and Australian markets, KANHA is strategically positioned to serve patients and wellness consumers at a pivotal moment of increasing international access and regulatory acceptance.

"KANHA is becoming one of the first truly global cannabis brands by entering some of the world's most advanced and highly regulated medical markets," said Cameron Clarke, Co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "For more than a decade, we've built KANHA into a top-tier brand in the United States, and over the past three years, we've laid the foundation for a fully integrated international supply chain. Through our EU-GMP partnership with New Garden Pharma and our distribution partners across Europe and Australia, we can now deliver pharmaceutical-grade KANHA products that meet the most stringent global standards. This expansion marks a pivotal step in our evolution — from a leading U.S. cannabis company to a global wellness platform serving patients across four continents."

"Bringing KANHA to Europe through New Garden Pharma's EU-GMP manufacturing platform marks an important step in expanding patient access to trusted, precisely formulated cannabis products," said Alexey Brylev, CEO of New Garden Group. "By combining our EU-GMP infrastructure and integrated supply chain with Sunderstorm's globally established KANHA brand, we are setting a new benchmark for quality, reliability, and innovation in the international medical cannabis market."

KANHA, one of the largest edible brands in the United States, is recognized globally for its clean, high-quality, fast-acting formulations, precise dosing, and scientifically backed ingredients. The brand launched its global strategy in Thailand in 2023 and Japan in 2025 through its joint venture with Thai Stick Holdings and is now expanding its global footprint to serve Europe and Australia for both wellness and clinical applications.

"KANHA has an outstanding reputation, and we're proud to partner with them. They have built an amazing operation in Thailand with growers and specialists from California and other parts of the U.S., " said Pierre Van Weperen from Grow Group UK. "We're incredibly excited to expand our portfolio for UK patients and physicians, particularly with the introduction of the first premium Thai-grown flower in the market."

About Sunderstorm

Founded in 2015, Sunderstorm is a leading cannabis house of brands, home to the cult-favorite pre-roll line, Lime, and KANHA , a globally recognized edibles and vapes brand. A premium market leader, KANHA is known for category-defining innovation, including the industry's first fast-acting gummy and edibles backed by the brand's Fresh Promise; a commitment to zero pesticides, rigorous testing, and nitrogen-flushed packaging for optimal freshness. Sunderstorm operates across key U.S. markets including California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Illinois, with expanding international reach across Thailand, Japan, Europe, and Australia. KANHA's hemp-derived gummies are also available in 30+ additional U.S. states via kanhalife.com .

About New Garden Pharma

New Garden Pharma, the medical cannabis subsidiary of New Garden Group, is a leading European vertically integrated company operating to EU-GMP standards. The company provides end-to-end solutions across import, medical cannabis flower processing, CO₂ extraction, and final dosage forms manufacturing, supported by a robust and scalable supply-chain infrastructure.

About Grow Group UK

GROW Group UK is a leading importer, distributor, and manufacturer of medical cannabis in the UK, operating since 2017. The company holds all required licenses—including Schedule 1 and a clinical trial license—enabling the import of bulk products and raw materials, as well as local manufacturing. With a sustainable supply chain, a broad portfolio across price points, and an expanding range of cannabis 2.0 products, GROW Group UK supports doctors and patients nationwide. The company also provides a turnkey platform for new market entrants, offering full national access and competitive manufacturing services.

About California's Medical GmbH

California's Medical GmbH is a Germany-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the import and distribution of medical cannabis products. The company holds EU-GMP certification for import and batch release, operates fully in compliance with EU-GDP standards, and maintains the required authorization under Germany's MedCanG framework. With a focus on regulatory excellence, quality assurance, and supply-chain reliability, California's Medical is committed to ensuring consistent, safe, and compliant access to medical cannabis products for patients in Germany.

About FuGu Holdings

Rooted deeply in the culture and legacy of cannabis, FuGu Holdings is redefining the Australian cannabis market with a focus on rare and exclusive cultivars from artisan growers around the world. Founded in 2024, FuGu Holdings has quickly become one of the leading companies domestically, having strategically partnered with distributors in every state, and plans for future expansion into the USA, Thailand, and European Markets.

