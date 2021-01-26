Sunderstorm Expands into Nevada and Utah Through Product Partnerships and Licensing Deal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm Inc., one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods companies, creators of California-based edible brand Kanha and nanomolecular sublingual brand NANO5, announced today that it will expand its award-winning line of Kanha gummies to Nevada and Utah. This announcement marks Sunderstorm's second U.S. expansion news outside of its headquarters in California.

Sunderstorm will expand to Nevada's adult-use and medical market through a product partnership with Las Vegas-based retailer Euphoria Wellness, the first dispensary to open in the city. Through the partnership, Euphoria Wellness will launch with six original Kanha flavors and one new flavor: Tranquility 1:1:1, Strawberry, Cherry, Passionfruit Paradise, Cran-Pomegranate Punch, and Pleasant Plum, which will be used for Kanha's Classic and Nano gummy products. The brand's products, powered by proprietary nanotechnology, will not only benefit consumers visiting the city but also support patients seeking fast-acting relief. Euphoria Wellness' local-based retail approach will enable Sunderstorm to grow sustainably throughout Nevada. These products will be available for purchase starting in February.

In Utah, Sunderstorm finalized a licensing deal with leading cannabis manufacturer Zion Alchemy, which will bring Kanha gummies to the state's 15,000 medical patients. In recent months, Utah has become one of the fastest-growing new cannabis markets in the country. Despite only coming online in March 2020, enrollment in the state's medical cannabis program has surpassed regulators' projections and is expected to further accelerate in 2021. Patients will be able to purchase Kanha products by March.

In light of this latest expansion, Kanha gummies will be available in five new states, including California, Colorado, and Massachusetts, as well as Canada. Sunderstorm's retail expansion will be a boon to local and state economies and add numerous jobs throughout these new markets.

"After gaining a considerable consumer following in our home state of California, Sunderstorm is proud to expand its line of science-based cannabis products throughout the United States," said Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm. "Partnering with Euphoria Wellness in Nevada seamlessly aligns with our company principles of elevating customer care and product quality, and we are thrilled to work with the pioneers of cannabis in Las Vegas. Zion Alchemy is one of the most reputable operators in Utah and will undoubtedly transform the edibles landscape through our licensing agreement."

About Sunderstorm

Established in 2015, Sunderstorm has emerged as one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products in California. With a mission to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products, Sunderstorm produces a wide assortment of edibles, sublinguals and vape cartridges. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry, Sunderstorm's Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

