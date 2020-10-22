Sunderstorm Expands Market Presence to Colorado, Massachusetts and Canada

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunderstormTM Inc., one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods companies, creators of California-based edible brand Kanha and nanomolecular sublingual brand NANO5, announced today that it will bring its award-winning, all-natural Kanha edible gummies to Colorado, Massachusetts, and Canada. Sunderstorm will acquire assets and partner with leading cannabis manufacturers in each market to replicate the exact product formulations of its Kanha gummies, the top selling gummy in California.

In Colorado, Sunderstorm is in the process of acquiring both medical and recreational licenses to support production. The company expects to complete the license acquisition and establish Colorado production facilities in early 2021.

The company plans to establish new licensing and manufacturing partnerships to enter other markets. In Massachusetts, Sunderstorm will partner with Northampton-based Pioneer Valley Extracts LLC, which holds one of the state's few standalone manufacturing licenses, enabling the rapid development and widespread delivery of Kanha edibles to medical and recreational dispensaries across the state. In Canada, Sunderstorm has signed a licensing agreement with Nova Scotia-based Aqualitas to produce and distribute Kanha gummies throughout the country in retail locations and by mail order. Noted for its organic and sustainable farming practice and science-based approach to product development and manufacturing, Aqualitas expects to bring Kanha gummies to the Canadian cannabis market in record time.

"After five years of establishing the best-tasting, best-selling line of edibles in the world's largest cannabis market, the time has come to expand our reach," said Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm. "We're excited to set up facilities in Colorado and we couldn't be more thrilled with our partners in Massachusetts and Canada. Pioneer Valley Extracts and Aqualitas share our commitment to science-based product formulation and our adherence to exacting standards. That shared commitment to quality and consistency is at the heart of Sunderstorm and will ensure the same product experience wherever a Kanha product is purchased and joyfully consumed."

About Sunderstorm

Established in 2015, Sunderstorm has emerged as one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products in California. With a mission to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products, Sunderstorm produces a wide assortment of edibles, sublinguals and vape cartridges. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry, Sunderstorm's Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

SOURCE Sunderstorm