Sunderstorm Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Scientifically-Backed Personal Dosing with NANO5 DNA

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm Inc., one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods companies, creators of California-based edible brand Kanha and nanomolecular sublingual brand NANO5, today introduced NANO5 DNA, a premium line of sublingual products scientifically tailored to match a consumer's unique DNA. The product taps into the next big breakthrough in cannabis science by leveraging a simple, powerful truth: Cannabis Is Personal.

Getting the ideal experience from cannabis is more than just choosing the right strain. Everyone experiences cannabis products differently based on their own unique endocannabinoid system. For some, the active compounds in the plant exert relaxing, calming effects. For others, cannabis can be a stimulant or in some instances cause anxiety. NANO5 DNA is the first THC product to scientifically align with a consumer's unique genetic makeup to maximize the ability to enjoy an ideal experience with cannabis.

"Consumers often try multiple products in order to get the right effect. Genetically aligned cannabinoid formulations like NANO5 DNA match consumers with better experiences and outcomes from the first use," said Len May, CEO and Co-Founder of EndoCanna Health. "We are proud to partner with Sunderstorm who is working at the forefront of personalized cannabis products."

To personalize the process of selecting an ideal cannabis product, Sunderstorm partnered with EndoCanna Health, the creator of the patented EndoDNA Test. Leveraging the latest advances in the DNA testing industry, the EndoDNA test analyzes more than 700k SNPs (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms) that are specific to or associate with the endocannabinoid system. Upon analyzing a consumer's DNA, EndoCanna Health issues a secure, in-depth report that identifies their unique genotype, maps potential risks and positive outcomes, and aligns their DNA with the latest research to predict how they will respond to specific cannabinoids and terpenes. Then, EndoCanna Health matches them to the ideal NANO5 DNA formulation.

At launch, the new line of NANO5 DNA tinctures includes Relief, Unwind, and Response. Each contains specific CBD-to-THC ratios, tailor-fit terpene profiles, and select essential oils that are all offered in consistent concentrations with each dose. Combined with the grab-and-go simplicity and rapid effect onset of NANO5's sublingual technology, NANO5 DNA offers genetically aligned product solutions that provide consumers with a reliable and repeatable positive cannabis experience.

"We have worked diligently with EndoCanna to develop the science, technology and delivery platform that will allow consumers to understand which cannabis formulations are optimized for their bodies," said Cameron Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "NANO5 DNA's cutting-edge scientific technology showcases not only the sophistication of cannabis consumer science, but also how CPG companies in the space are leveraging mainstream scientific methods to reinforce the industry's overall legitimacy."

At launch, NANO5 DNA is available only in California through select dispensaries and delivery services, including Mother Nature's Remedy and Rebud Delivery.

About Sunderstorm

Established in 2015, Sunderstorm has emerged as one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products in California. With a mission to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products, Sunderstorm produces a wide assortment of edibles, sublinguals and vape cartridges. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry, Sunderstorm's Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

About EndoCanna Health™, Inc.

EndoCanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patented process for its EndoDNA™ genetic test and product matching algorithm, EndoAligned™. EndoDNA™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. EndoCanna's HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their EndoDecoded report and EndoAligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype.

