Sundream Acquires Atlantic Plumbing Services

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundream, a platform of Plumbing and HVAC service businesses, has acquired Atlantic Plumbing Services (APS), a St. Augustine–based plumbing company serving residential, commercial, and new construction customers.

APS founder, Kyle Jones, will remain with the business to support employees, customers, and long-term continuity.

Atlantic Plumbing Services has been acquired by Sundream.

Founded more than 15 years ago, APS has built a strong reputation in St. Johns County for dependable service and high-skilled plumbing work, while also completing larger commercial and new-construction projects across the state of Florida. The company has grown primarily through referrals and repeat customers, earning trust for quality workmanship and the ability to handle complex jobs.

As the business grew, Jones recognized that APS was expanding beyond what a single owner could manage alone, and that the next chapter would benefit from experienced operational support. He also wanted more personal time while staying involved in the work he enjoys.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built," said Jones. "The company outgrew me from an ownership standpoint, and I wanted to make sure it continued to grow with the right leadership in place. Sundream has a strong track record of supporting businesses like ours, and I'm excited to stay on and keep doing the work I love."

Sundream focuses on partnerships with strong local businesses and takes an operator-first approach, working day-to-day in its businesses to support teams and improve operations over the long term.

"APS is a phenomenal fit for our platform – both strategically and culturally," said Dan Tulchin of Sundream. "Kyle has built a strong operation, and we look forward to supporting the team and continuing to serve the St. Augustine community and customers throughout Florida. Viking was exceptional to work with throughout the process."

The transaction was facilitated by Viking M&A Senior Advisor Jacob Middleton and Associate Advisor Dylan Bradley out of the Florida Division. The firm has also advised on four previous Sundream acquisitions, evidence of Viking M&A's strong reputation for matching owners with the right long-term partners.

With Jones staying on and the APS team continuing to lead daily operations, APS is positioned for its next chapter of growth with Sundream's support.

About Sundream

Sundream owns and operates HVAC and Plumbing businesses across the Southeast, partnering with local operators to build long-term, sustainable companies.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and Tampa, FL. The firm boasts 18 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully closed over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of approximately four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions