Sungrow and KTISTOR Energy Partner to Deploy PowerTitan 2.0 for Milestone BESS Projects in Greece

Sungrow Partners with KTISTOR Energy for the First Deployment of the PowerTitan 2.0 BESS in Greece

Sungrow will supply its advanced PowerTitan 2.0 BESS for four key energy storage projects across Northern and Central Greece with a total capacity of 105 MWh.

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce the strategic partnership with KTISTOR Energy for the deployment of the innovative PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) across several key projects in Greece. KTISTOR is a leading and constantly evolving construction company acquiring significant activity in the field of construction of Renewable Energy Sources projects as an EPC, as well as developing and integrating the own private projects covering a wide range of applications, including wind, solar, BESS, followed by ancillary services. This collaboration marks the first time the PowerTitan 2.0 will be utilized in the Greek market, playing a pivotal role in enhancing grid stability and supporting the country's renewable energy transition goals.

The projects covered under this agreement include four ESS facilities in the North and Central Greece, with two of them licensed and to be operated under the Greek ESS Tender scheme, and two of them participating in the free market. In detail:

Project Dokos in Rodopi, with a license of 8.875 MW for 2 hours, offering an initial installed usable capacity of 25.065 MWh.

Project Petra in Kozani, with a license of 7.8 MW for 2 hours, providing 20.055 MWh.

Agia Anna , in Viotia, licensed for 7.8 MW for 3 hours, with an initial installed usable capacity of 30.09 MWh.

The total capacity of these projects amounts to 105 MWh, all powered by Sungrow's cutting-edge PowerTitan 2.0 system. Deliveries of the systems are expected in the summer of 2025, further highlighting Sungrow's production capability, advanced logistics for short deliveries, and swift response to customer requirements for providing customized solutions for specific needs.

The PowerTitan 2.0 is a highly advanced energy storage system specifically designed for grid-forming applications, offering enhanced grid resilience, flexibility, and efficiency. Its liquid-cooled technology ensures optimal thermal management, contributing to improved system lifespan and reduced operating costs. Moreover the smart AC-DC block architecture of the system, allows the fast deployment and the optimal and fast adaptation to projects of various sizes. Sungrow's vast experience in energy storage positions it as a key player in supporting the global transition to renewable energy.

Mr. George Fakidis, Owner of KTISTOR Energy said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Sungrow on the deployment of the groundbreaking PowerTitan 2.0 BESS technology for these pivotal projects in Greece. At KTISTOR Energy, we are committed to driving the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy future. This partnership underscores our dedication to integrating cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance grid stability but also accelerate the adoption of renewable energy across the region. Together with Sungrow, we are paving the way for a greener and more efficient energy landscape in Greece."

Mr. Anastasios Gkinis, Regional Director of Sungrow for SEE, CEE and CIS commented, "We are honored by KTISTOR's trust in Sungrow's cutting-edge technology and our team's commitment to providing top-level support at every stage of these landmark projects. The PowerTitan 2.0's deployment in Greece will further enhance grid stability and contribute to the nation's energy transition efforts. As BESS becomes a crucial part of the further development of renewables, Sungrow is steadfast along with its partners in bridging the road towards its mission Clean power for all."

This partnership marks another milestone in Sungrow's commitment to driving innovation and supporting large-scale renewable energy integration across Europe. Sungrow continues to lead the charge toward a more sustainable future, providing reliable and efficient energy solutions to its partners worldwide.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

