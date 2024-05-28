Sungrow Empowers Dar Tifl Orphanage Foundation's Orphanage Project with Renewable Energy Solution and Educational Supplies

The Orphanage Project, situated on land graciously provided by His Mohammed V, serves as a home, school, and activity center for children ranging from one to twelve years old. With a growing number of children under its care, the orphanage faces increasing operational expenses, with electricity costs being a significant burden.

Recognizing the need for sustainable solutions, Sungrow's donation of state-of-the-art inverters totaling approximately 300KW will revolutionize the orphanage's energy infrastructure, enabling it to harness renewable power and significantly reduce electricity expenses. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Foundation's commitment to sustainable development and responsible energy consumption.

Furthermore, Sungrow's dedication to supporting education and child welfare is exemplified through the provision of footballs, notebooks, and pens for the children. These supplies not only enhance the educational environment but also contribute to the holistic development and well-being of the children residing in the orphanage.

"We along with our partners GSHK Solar and Nexans are honored to collaborate with the Dar Tifl Orphanage Foundation on this transformative project," said Moustafa Mohamed, North Africa Regional Director of Sungrow. "By harnessing the power of renewable energy and providing essential educational resources, we aim to make a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of these children, empowering them for a brighter future."

"This is the second project we support for Dar Tifl, and we are proud to cooperate with our partners in providing clean energy and a carbon free environment for the orphanage," said Naseer Sayed, President GSHK Solar.

Sungrow's commitment to the Dar Tifl Orphanage Foundation's Orphanage Project in Morocco demonstrates its dedication to sustainable development, community welfare, and the holistic development of children. Sungrow firmly believes that it is crucial for young people to be informed about renewable energy. As a proactive measure, they ensure that programs promoting energy awareness and volunteer opportunities are accessible. Sungrow is making a noteworthy impact on the lives and education of children globally, fostering a culture of sustainability within the local community.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

About GSHK

Group Solar Hong Kong LLC (GSHK) is a world leader in manufacturing thin-film Copper Indium Gallium diSelenide (CIGS) and Mono solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. Founded in 1987, in Tucson Arizona GSHK has become a world leader in manufacturing solar panels, commission solar farms, providing financial services and EPC for governments and organizations in the Middle East, Africa, EU and US. GSHK has provided next generation technology for over three decades and we are committed in Net Zero emissions aligned with the UN policies on clean air. For more information visit www.groupgshk.com.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans have played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). For more information visit www.nexans.ma.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422265/WechatIMG50.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422266/WechatIMG54.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422267/WechatIMG52.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422268/WechatIMG51.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg