Sunlight.com Survey: 1 in 7 Americans Plan To Use GLP-1s in 2026

KIRKLAND, Wash, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Sunlight.com finds that interest in GLP-1 medications is rising as Americans set weight-loss goals for 2026. The December 2025 survey of 1,977 U.S. adults shows that while diet and exercise remain common strategies, a growing share plan to turn to prescription weight-loss medications as part of their approach.

According to the survey, 52% of Americans say they plan to lose weight in 2026. Among those with weight-loss goals, more than one in four (27%) say they intend to use a GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic or Wegovy. Overall, one in seven Americans expect to use a GLP-1 next year. At the same time, traditional methods remain widespread, with 88% planning to exercise and 86% planning to make dietary changes.

Many Americans are setting ambitious targets. Among those planning to lose weight, 42% aim to lose between 10 and 25 pounds, 34% plan to lose between 26 and 50 pounds, and 17% say they want to lose more than 50 pounds, highlighting the seriousness of their goals heading into the new year.

Health and confidence are the primary motivations driving weight-loss plans. Nearly nine in ten say they want to feel better physically, and 85% want to improve their overall health. Two-thirds say weight loss would boost their confidence, while 59% say it would improve their mental health. More than a quarter say it could improve their dating life.

"As Americans think about their New Year's resolutions, many are recognizing GLP-1s as a more effective option than repeated cycles of dieting or intense gym routines," says Sunlight.com Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Angela Tran. "Greater awareness, growing research, and more open conversations with medical professionals have made people more comfortable considering these medications, particularly those facing metabolic challenges. Beyond weight loss, improved health often brings increased confidence, energy, and a stronger ability to manage everyday stress."

Career considerations also play a role for some respondents. Fifteen percent say they hope weight loss will help advance their career, and 6% say they want to lose weight to reduce the risk of layoffs. Among those planning to lose weight, 51% expect it to increase their confidence at work, while 48% believe it will help them present a more professional appearance. More than one in four say weight loss could improve how others perceive their leadership ability, and nearly a quarter believe it could expand job or promotion opportunities.

Methodology

In December 2025, Sunlight.com surveyed 1,977 U.S. residents ages 18 and older to examine weight-loss goals and interest in GLP-1 medications in 2026. The survey was conducted online. Results were post-stratified to align with U.S. population benchmarks for age and gender, and quality checks were applied to remove inattentive or invalid responses.

