Sunlight.com: Survey Finds 4 in 10 GLP-1 Users Will Delay or Skip a Dose for Thanksgiving

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Sunlight.com finds that a significant share of GLP-1 users are preparing to modify their medication schedule for Thanksgiving. The study, which surveyed 1,250 current GLP-1 users in November 2024, shows that 40% plan to alter their routine on the holiday, including 6% who expect to skip a dose entirely and 34% who will adjust timing or dosage.

Most GLP-1 users plan to celebrate Thanksgiving, and many want to make sure their medication doesn't diminish the experience. Among those expecting to skip a dose, just over half (51%) say their doctor advised against it, while 29% say their physician said it was acceptable. Users adjusting the timing of their dose were more likely to receive approval from their provider; 59% say their doctor said their plan was fine, while 17% were advised against it.

"Skipping or adjusting doses without proper medical monitoring is one of the most common reasons patients experience serious side effects," says Dr. Angela Tran, who is board-certified in internal and obesity medicine. "These medications are highly effective for weight loss and blood sugar control, but without close oversight and clear communication from a trained medical team, adverse reactions can escalate quickly. That's why it's essential to work with a specialized medical weight loss team with the experience to keep patients safe."

For many users, the motivation is rooted in wanting a more enjoyable meal. Among those altering their routine, 74% say they want to enjoy the food more, 36% cite discomfort over explaining low appetite, and 31% point to social pressure around eating.

Self-presentation is also on users' minds this year. Thirty-seven percent plan to wear clothing that highlights their weight loss progress when they sit down at the holiday table, while 29% plan to dress in ways that hide their body to avoid attention. Most expect supportive reactions from family and friends, with 94% confident their relatives will respect their food choices. Only small shares expect judgment (8%) or criticism (4%), and 14% do not plan to discuss their GLP-1 use.

The survey also shows a desire to shift the holiday's focus. About two-thirds of GLP-1 users, or 67%, say they want future Thanksgivings to center more on gratitude and connection rather than food. Nearly one-quarter want physical activity, such as walks or 5Ks, to play a larger role, and 21% want less emphasis on food overall. Nearly one in three users say they may try to make it appear they ate more than they actually did, highlighting the tension between GLP-1–related appetite changes and food-centered gatherings.

