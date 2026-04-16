Sunmed™ || Your CBD Store® South Carolina Retailers Warn: H.3924 Would Force Statewide Store Closures--With Only One Week Left Before the Vote

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina hemp and CBD retailers, including Sunmed franchise owners across the state, are demanding that South Carolina legislators oppose the passing of H.3924—which would effectively eliminate the state's wellness‑based hemp and CBD industry. The bill imposes medically unnecessary packaging limits, cost‑prohibitive licensing mandates, and scientifically unsound definitions that together create what retailers describe as a "state‑sanctioned monopoly" benefiting only large corporations and liquor stores.

H.3924's Four‑Pack Restriction Would Eliminate Therapeutic CBD Products

Under H.3924, hemp and CBD edibles could only be sold in packages containing no more than four edibles. Retailers warn this single provision would make daily‑use wellness products impossible to sell.

Destroys 30 ‑ Day Wellness Models: Most hemp and CBD customers rely on consistent daily dosing. A four‑pack limit would force consumers to purchase seven or eight separate packages to obtain a month's supply—an impractical and costly barrier that undermines therapeutic use.





Most hemp and CBD customers rely on consistent daily dosing. A four‑pack limit would force consumers to purchase seven or eight separate packages to obtain a month's supply—an impractical and costly barrier that undermines therapeutic use. Pushes Consumers Toward High‑Potency Products: By restricting low‑dose daily products, the bill unintentionally incentivizes the sale of higher‑potency intoxicating items.

Liquor Licensing Mandates Would Bankrupt Wellness Retailers

Sunmed retailers endorse licensing regulations. Unfortunately, H.3924 would require hemp and CBD retailers to obtain a beer and wine or alcoholic liquor license – a requirement that has no scientific or public‑health basis.

Financially Devastating: Alcohol licensing carries high fees, insurance costs, and compliance burdens that small wellness retailers cannot absorb.





Alcohol licensing carries high fees, insurance costs, and compliance burdens that small wellness retailers cannot absorb. Violates Existing Leases: Most hemp and CBD stores operate in family‑oriented shopping centers with lease restrictions that prohibit alcohol sales. Retailers warn this mandate would trigger mass evictions and immediate store closures.

Vague Scientific Definitions Could Ban Nearly All Cannabinoids

The bill's definitions of "manufactured" and "psychoactive" cannabinoids are so broad that they could outlaw nearly every CBD and hemp‑derived product, including wellness and therapeutic goods currently available on the market.

The "Manufactured" Trap: By excluding cannabinoids "manufactured outside the plant," the bill could be interpreted to ban all extracted or infused products—including oils, tinctures, beverages, and edibles.





By excluding cannabinoids "manufactured outside the plant," the bill could be interpreted to ban all extracted or infused products—including oils, tinctures, beverages, and edibles. Overbroad "Psychoactive" Standard: The bill defines psychoactivity as affecting "perception or emotion," a standard so vague it could apply to caffeine, vitamins, or non‑intoxicating cannabinoids like CBG and CBN.

Bill Redirects Wellness Customers into Liquor Stores

H.3924 explicitly shifts the sale of many hemp and CBD products into licensed liquor stores.

A Monopoly in Disguise: Rather than regulating hemp and CBD, the bill transfers an entire industry's revenue to large companies in the liquor sector.





Rather than regulating hemp and CBD, the bill transfers an entire industry's revenue to large companies in the liquor sector. Harms Seniors, Veterans and Families: Many hemp and CBD customers are seniors, veterans, and individuals seeking alternatives to intoxicants. Forcing them into liquor stores contradicts the bill's stated public‑health goals.

A Direct Threat to Small Businesses and Consumer Choice

"H.3924 is not a regulation Bill—it's a Retail Liquidation Act," said representatives of South Carolina hemp and CBD retailers. "It disregards the federal framework established by the Federal 2018 Farm Bill and sacrifices hundreds of small businesses in favor of a consolidated liquor lobby."

With lawmakers preparing to vote in only one week, South Carolina retailers are urging the General Assembly to reject H.3924 and instead pursue clear definitions, science‑based safety standards, and reasonable compliance requirements that protect consumers without destroying the South Carolina's wellness‑focused hemp and CBD industry.

Contact:

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed | Your CBD Store

[email protected]

About Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store

Sunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora®, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With over 200+ locations nationwide across 32 states, the brand provides a premium in-store experience, offering access to more than 150 non-pharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-certified organic oil tinctures, and CBD products for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and pioneering clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance lives with natural, science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed.com

SOURCE Sunmed