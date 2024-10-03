Sunmed | Your CBD Store Opposes Florida Amendment 3, Endorses Governor DeSantis

Sunmed, Florida-Founded CBD Franchise Joins the Fight Against Corporate Greed, Advocates for Consumer Rights and Small Business Protections in Florida's Hemp Industry

PALMETTO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmed | Your CBD Store, a Florida-founded and industry-leading hemp and wellness retailer, voices its opposition to Amendment 3, a Florida ballot measure set for a vote in November that would legalize recreational marijuana use. Sunmed expresses concern over the amendment's provision which would grant state-sanctioned monopolies to large cannabis corporations, ultimately restricting consumer rights. As a proud Florida business, Sunmed fully endorses Governor Ron DeSantis for his strong stance against Amendment 3 and his commitment to protecting small businesses in the Sunshine State.

These concerns are underscored by the financial forces driving Amendment 3. By mid-August, Trulieve, a major cannabis conglomerate, had contributed $65 million of the nearly $72 million raised to date for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign in support of the amendment. This followed the company fully financing the effort to get the measure on the ballot.

Critics, including Sunmed's leadership, argue that this amendment is designed to entrench monopolies, stifle competition, and restrict individual freedoms—particularly through the prohibition of personal marijuana cultivation and the exclusion of small independent business owners from selling marijuana.

"We strongly believe that Amendment 3 is less about expanding access to marijuana and more about enabling large corporations to monopolize the market," said Marcus Quinn, CEO of Sunmed. "We support Governor DeSantis' efforts to prioritize the welfare of Floridians over corporate greed."

Chad Paydo, Co-CEO of Sunmed, added, "Governor DeSantis has shown leadership by opposing Amendment 3, and we stand with him in his efforts to maintain a fair marketplace for small businesses. This amendment threatens the integrity of the Florida market and limits choices for consumers, who deserve better than a rigged system."

Sunmed urges Floridians to vote NO on Amendment 3 in November and to support initiatives that prioritize fair competition and consumer rights.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With 300+ nationwide locations across 42 states, the brand offers a premium in-store customer experience with access to 150+ nonpharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-organic oil tinctures, and CBD for pets.

