Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® Urges Call to Action Against Senate Bill 33

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are reaching out to the community to address a critical issue that affects the health and wellness of countless Georgians. We ask you to join us in opposing Senate Bill 33 (SB33), which poses a direct threat to the continued availability of hemp wellness products in Georgia.

SB33 seeks to ban all consumable hemp products, eliminating many lawful and beneficial options that you and your fellow residents rely on for health and wellness. This overbroad legislation undermines Georgia's tradition of supporting small businesses and personal choice while jeopardizing consumer access to safe and regulated wellness products.

Call to Action:

We need your voice! Contact members of the House Committee on Agriculture & Consumer Affairs and express your opposition to SB33. Simply stating that you are a Georgia resident concerned about losing access to legal hemp wellness products would be impactful. Members of this Committee and their corresponding contact information is found here: Georgia General Assembly - House Committee on Agriculture & Consumer Affairs.

If you feel comfortable, we encourage you to share how hemp products have benefited you personally, or urge Committee Members to properly emphasize and fund the enforcement of current, effective regulations.

Find Your Legislators:

In addition to Committee Members, we also exhort you to reach out to your corresponding House and Senate representatives. To identify your elected officials, please visit Find My Legislator and enter your home address. A brief phone call or email can create significant change.

Georgia has long championed small businesses, personal responsibility, and adult freedom of choice. The State of Georgia already has robust hemp regulations that are fair and adequate, and it is essential that the enforcement of these laws is adequately funded and supported.

Contact:

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed | Your CBD Store

[email protected]

About Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

Sunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora®, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With over 210+ locations nationwide across 35 states, the brand provides a premium in-store experience, offering access to more than 150 non-pharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-certified organic oil tinctures, and CBD products for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and pioneering clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance lives with natural, science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed.com

SOURCE Sunmed