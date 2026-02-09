Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® Urges South Carolina Legislators to Reject Bill H.3429 to Protect Local Businesses and Consumer Access

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmed | Your CBD Store owners in South Carolina are calling on legislators to reject Bill H.3429, which proposes a ban on consumable hemp products. This legislation threatens not only to limit consumer access but is expected to inflict serious economic harm across the state. According to industry estimates, the proposed ban could lead to the closure of approximately 1,800 businesses and the loss of around 3,500 jobs, significantly impacting communities statewide.

In addition to the devastating job losses, the economic fallout from this Bill could result in an estimated $1.5 billion in hemp-related in state and local tax revenue loss. This figure does not even account for the broader ripple effects on local cities, counties, and communities that benefit from the presence of hemp businesses. These impacts range from reduced local tax revenues to diminished support for local services that rely on business sustainability, all while denying consumers access to products they have come to rely on for wellness and therapeutic purposes.

The detrimental effects of this Bill extend far beyond economic impact. By denying consumers access to safe, tested consumable hemp products, legislators risk harming those who rely on them for everyday wellness needs. This situation not only threatens individual health and wellness but also contradicts the principles of consumer choice and access to safe products.

Sunmed | Your CBD Store owners urge South Carolina legislators to consider the significant negative consequences of Bill H.3429 and to support reasonable regulatory frameworks that prioritize consumer safety while preserving access to necessary products.

